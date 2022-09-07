Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 8, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 8, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 08, 2022:

Aries

Is this love the one, Aries? Pay attention to the universe as you will receive a sign from above.

Taurus

All relationships go through tough times, Taurus, but you may find that the trials you face now help your love to grow even stronger.

Gemini

Forgiving each other is never easy, but sometimes you see the worst in one another so you can help encourage the best to come out from the ashes.

Cancer

Your partner will want to know that you've got their back today. You may be each other's best advocate and help one another to feel confident about tough times this week.

Leo

If you need some space, ask for it. You may find that pulling away sends the wrong signal. If you just need to think, then say so and make it clear so they can help support your alone time without fear.

Virgo

Your love will get reciprocated. When you have found the right person, all the pieces fall into place and things just grow without hardly trying.

Libra

Love was never meant to be chaotic. Peacefulness is a sign that this is the one you have wanted. Anxiety is a sign that it is not.

Scorpio

Be generous with your love, especially if you feel it in your heart. It feels good to share what you are thinking and feeling, and it's how your love can grow.

Sagittarius

Sometimes it is best not to compromise. If you feel that this decision is against who you are as a person, then claim it as it is for you—a dealbreaker.

Capricorn

Capricorn, be honest about how you feel. Problems that are confronted are easier to resolve than those you allow to sit and fester with time.

Aquarius

Aquarius, is it time to think about marriage? After being hurt in the past, you may feel shy about tying the knot again. But if it feels right, this may be your time to dive in with faith.

Pisces

Don't go to sleep angry, Pisces. There are times when you need to talk things through and resolve the problem before calling it a night.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.