The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The Week Of September 5 - 11, 2022

Our saving grace of this rather convoluted week is a transit called Moon trine Venus, which really does come to our rescue, especially where love is concerned.

We've got a lot on our plates during this week, and with the Mercury retrograde just around the corner, we need to tap into what is good and true in our lives.

We need the sturdy foundation of love and we need to know we can trust that foundation. We need a rock, and Moon trine Venus may just be able to provide us with what we need.

With Moon in Capricorn kicking the week off, we're already in a good place. Our expectations are realistic and we're not looking for anything absurdly glamorous; we just want to get through the week in one piece, and the pragmatic side of Capricorn allows us to make sense of our actions.

As we get closer to the full Moon, which resides in Pisces, by the end of the week, we will be able to establish ourselves as safe, secure and 'doing just fine.' That's a tall order for some, as we know; however, all of us stand to weather the retrograde out to some degree.

Full Moon energy isn't always the most satisfying, and at times, it can even feel disruptive. However, this full Moon is gentle and compassionate. Pisces energy lets us enjoy what we can during the week, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, this could be pure joy.

Here are which three zodiac signs become luckiest in love during the week of September 5 - 11, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been going through a lot at work and you're on the verge of either leaving or stepping up and demanding more money. Alas, this week makes you wish this wasn't on your mind, and so, you will make an executive decision to focus on your love life, rather than placing all of your attention on the thing you detest most: your job.

This also frees time up to spend with your partner, which is a thing you've been holding back on, simply because you've let your weary obsession take hold and own you.

You are not going to let that happen this week, however, as you feel stronger about being happy than you do about plummeting into work-related depression. What's great about this week is that, in spending time with your loved one, you get in touch with everything you adore about them. Wow, so all it took was refocusing your energy — it works!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have a very particular situation coming up this week and it has to do with getting rid of someone in your life so that your partner feels secure with the relationship. At first, you felt like this was too controlling, but then again, you asked yourself if having this 'other person' in your life was actually necessary.

Yes, you have a possessive romantic partner, but you love them, and you will find that if you give them this concession, they'll be happier and they'll feel less neurotic. Generally, this is not the kind of thing you give in to, as you feel everybody should be able to deal with exes and past lovers.

What's great about this week is that you realize that in this case, compromise is good, because if the shoe were on the other foot, you wouldn't like having their ex around either. So, everybody ends up happy, and your ex doesn't know the difference. All's fair.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you'll notice is that this week seems to bring together a whole lot of loose ends in terms of where you are in your love life. You might not even have a love life, but that's OK because this week is for figuring out what you want to do.

You're not up for a shabby love affair, and you insist on quality people all these standards seem to build and build as the years go by, and it will be during this week that you stop setting up the walls and start to actually let people in.

This week brings you an open mind and an adventurous spirit. You want to know people now; you are no longer afraid of the consequences of love and romance. You feel like time is running out, and though you don't feel pressured, you want to take a whack at having your own love story. And this week allows you to begin, mentally, emotionally and physically.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.