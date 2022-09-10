The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit During Sun Trine Uranus On September 11, 2022

September 11 is never again going to be the date associated with good news, however, life still goes on, and we still are down here, on Earth, being tossed hither and thither by the transits that are associated with the 2022 version of 9-11.

Today, our main transit is Sun trine Uranus, and it is going to wake something up in us that demands freedom and independence.

Uranus transits are generally pretty strange as they are, but on this day with Sun trine Uranus, we will feel an unusually strong draw towards independence.

In relationships, this means that many of us will come to know that we simply cannot and will not commit.

This may make our romantic partners feel uncomfortable for many reasons. For the signs who display the greatest need for independence on this day, we will be besieged with questions like, "why not?"

Or "did I do something wrong?" This is the kind of transit that makes people feel paranoid, or worse: worthless. And though our decision to stay independent and reject commitment isn't personal, our partners will definitely take it personally.

We may not want to commit because we don't feel it's necessary to put such chains on the relationship. We want our loved ones to feel secure without having to nail it down with a cement contract.

What we wish for is peace in our relationship, while it may seem that our partners only feel secure when we seal the deal with something that states we are firmly committed to them.

For the zodiac signs who won't commit during Sun trine Uranus, this will feel annoying, unnecessary, and a bit controlling.

The three zodiac signs who can't commit during the Sun trine Uranus on September 11, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are usually the first person to sign on for total commitment in a relationship, and yet, today you want to back out of any such deal. During Sun trine Uranus, you feel the call of the independent streak and for the first time in a long while, you want to heed the call.

Right now, the whole idea of heavy commitment is just not in your wheelhouse; you want to be with someone, but you don't want the relationship to be all about commitment, as it seems so forced and pushed.

You have no intention of cheating on them or even looking at another person; you're loyal and true, but you resent the idea of having to lock it all in as if you can't be trusted.

And that's what Sun trine Uranus really brings up for you: this idea that if you don't commit body and soul, you're some kind of creep that can't have a decent relationship.

That's just not true, and you don't feel like you're someone who needs to be pigeonholed like that. You will do what you want, Taurus. It's your bliss that you're following, after all.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What makes you feel angry today is that you feel like you're being forced to feel a certain way that you just don't feel. You will ask yourself why love isn't good enough, in this relationship that you're in.

You feel like you're giving yourself totally to the person you're with, so why then do they need this grand statement of your commitment, as if all you are is this worthless player who can't understand the meaning of devotion?

You are devoted, in love, loyal and there for your person, and yet, they want more. What more could you possibly give? During Sun trine Uranus, you won't want to give anymore because you feel like if they can't fully love you 'as is' then what is the point?

You may end up splitting up if this person keeps on demanding things from you that you are unwilling to give. Today awakens in you a sense of independence, and you see nothing wrong with that though your mate's opinion will differ.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing you've come to know about yourself, Sagittarius, it's that you don't do what you don't want to do. You are stubborn like that, but this is something that's developed in you since childhood, and it's all about sticking with what you believe is your personal truth.

If you are in a relationship, you will find that today feels a little more cloying than usual; you feel stuck and manipulated. Your partner wants more from you than you are willing to give, which, to you, seems absolutely ridiculous.

You give your heart and your soul. Is this not enough to please this person? Apparently not, as you may find them demanding some sort of verbal statement of your undying love for them, today. They want you to commit, on paper and in word, that you will only ever have eyes for them.

This kind of neurotic possessiveness is enough to make you leave them altogether. You don't like to be pushed, especially when you believe you're already doing your best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.