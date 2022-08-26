The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Monthly Horoscopes For September 2022

Can you believe that September is already here? How is this possible? Then again, don't we say that around this time of the year, every year?

We are subject to entropy and every year that we live seems to feel like it's passing by faster and faster.

It looks like we have survived most of 2022, and it really wasn't that bad, was it?

I suppose we all look to 2020 as the barometer for 'how bad it can get' and with that in mind, 2022 looks pretty dang good in comparison.

It's September, and for many, that's cause for joy and celebration. While it means going back to school for those who attend, it also means that the Summer has come to its end and that we can start to plan for the Autumn and Winter days ahead.

September is the month where we get inspired; there's so much to look forward to. Fresh starts are aplenty, and good vibes rule the roost.

And while this report focuses on the signs that will have a great month, let it be known that all signs are potentially up for having a great month. What we'll be doing now is concentrating on a few of the astrological highlights and how they uplift the spirits of certain zodiac signs.

All in all, we're here, we've made it, and the way things look, it may just be a very wonderful month after all. Welcome to September of 2022!

These are the three zodiac signs with great monthly horoscopes in September 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are so in your zone during September that we won't be able to catch up with you. You are working with so much Venus energy this month that it will show up in your love life and in your friendships. You've started to organize your life in such a way that you no longer pay attention to the things that really bring you down, like false friendships or work-related disturbances.

You've got Mercury retrograde in your sign on the 23rd and it sort of pushes you to take control of that which you've let go into disarray. Basically, in September have you re-evaluated so much of your life while coming up with workable solutions for that which doesn't work?

Early on, you'll flow with Venus in Virgo, which will set things straight right off the bat when it comes to your love life, and by month's end, you'll feel so at ease with your accomplishments, thanks to Venus in Libra, that you'll see the future as something you eagerly wish to be a part of. September looks great for you, Virgo. Happy birthday!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

September of '22 has so much excitement in store for you, Libra, and you're just about ready to accept it all. You'll be entering Libra Sun, which always feels like a splash of cool water on your soul, and before that, you'll get to enjoy all that Virgo Sun has to offer you, which will be renewal and study.

On the 9th, you'll experience a jolt of energy as Mercury retrograde begins in your sign of Libra. This retrograde is not going to disturb your peace though, as it tends to give you a new vantage point on how to deal with troublesome matters.

By September 23rd, this retrograde will enter Libra, which, in a way, works to your advantage because by then, you'll have found the solutions to many of the issues that have been keeping you up at night. September instills in you a desire to work hard and play harder. You enjoy the change of the seasons, and with Fall at your door, you feel energized and ready to rumble!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This month puts you in charge of how you progress through the rest of the year, and that could mean a lot of change is coming your way, Capricorn. You will be dealing with a lot of negative energy, but it's the kind that makes you move; you use everything that is available to you to make your world a better place to live in, and that might mean getting rid of some old baggage so to speak.

You will have Mercury retrograde to deal with and that could actually work to your advantage in so much as you will be face to face with a choice: move now, or forever hold your peace. By month's end, you'll run into one last troublesome transit — Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn; this coincides with the Moon entering Scorpio.

What all this means is that you are going to use September as your month to set your life straight. You will deal with all of the negativities and you will whip them. September is for healing and progress, Capricorn. It may feel rough but it's going to set you on a course of pure joy from here on in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.