The 3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During The Full Moon In Pisces Starting September 10, 2022

On September 10, 2022, during the Full Moon in Pisces, three zodiac signs will experience heartache.

Being human is hard; and when love is the topic, it's easy to see and feel how something like this is all the more difficult. Love isn't an easy game to play, and it is somewhat of a game, after all. Love consists of attachment and detachment.

When we are in love, we are attached to the person; we count on them, and we even look to them for our happiness. The minute we sign on for a love affair, we unconsciously sign on for its ending.

That isn't a negative point of view; that's reality because even if the love affair lasts a lifetime, that's the whole point — you get a lifetime, and then one of you has to leave the other.

And that's the 'best case scenario.'

Being that love makes the human experience a rich and wonderful one, we take the chance anyway.

Nobody gets into a relationship anticipating a breakup, nor do we foresee the heartbreak that is coming our way. We just assume that if we do the right thing, and they do the right thing, we'll sail into the sunset on the wings of song, together.

Enter: reality. Enter: the Full Moon in Pisces reality. What this means is that it's time for detachment. For many of us, this transit is going to make something very clear and that is that our love is not going to last forever, nor is it even going to last the week.

We might have a tremendously successful backstory with the person we are about to end relations with, but as it goes with time and tide, things change.

We change, and during the Full Moon in Pisces, we come to terms with the sadness that accompanies the knowledge that we are true, ending a long-time engagement.

The three zodiac signs experience heartbreak during the Full Moon in Pisces starting September 10, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might think of yourself as someone who knows heartbreak all too well, so when it comes by again, as it will today, you will harden your heart so that you don't have to feel the gut-wrenching trauma that it produces.

You may come across as cold and heartless today, but it's all because you can't face the truth, and during the Full Moon in Pisces, the truth is a terrible reality for you. It means that your love story has come to an end, and no matter how hard you try to save it, you also realize that maybe you don't really want to save it.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Life 'out there' seems scary to you without your mate by your side, but you've also come to realize that you're just used to having someone there and that the love ended a long time ago. Now is the time for separation. It's heartbreaking and sorrowful, but it must be done.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the Full Moon in Pisces, you'll experience a different kind of heartbreak and it won't be something that occurs between you and a lover. You are going to have a fallout with a friend, and it's not something you expected.

It seems that this friend is blaming you for something that you weren't aware of doing, and whatever it was, it became a total deal-breaker for your friend. They no longer trust you, and they feel that they are beyond the apologies you may offer.

You offended this person to their core, and apparently, they are way more unforgiving than you ever expected. They are going to pull the wool out of your friends together, and they mean business, Libra.

This person no longer wants you in their life, and while this may cause you to laugh at the insanity of it all, know this: it's real. Whatever you did, they're not letting you off the hook for it. Yikes.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As they say, the Full Moon brings out the crazies, and in your case, the crazy is going to do some irrevocable damage to your love life. Today brings you the perfect example of 'taking things too far.'

You're an impulsive person, and because you are also very charming and friendly, you've come to rest on your laurels when it comes to what you can get away with. In other words, you are used to doing your worst and sliding through it as if nothing happened at all.

During the Full Moon in Pisces, you will pull a fast one on the person who loves you most in the world, and it will plant a seed in them that grows into a resentment tree. It looks like you're not getting away with it, after all, Scorpio, and this is not only going to be a huge wake-up call for you, it's going to break your heart in two.

There is no mending this one, but there is the idea of learning your lesson so that you don't do it again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.