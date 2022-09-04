The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, September 5, 2022

Venus, the planet that governs love and relationships, moves into the earthy goddess sign of Virgo today helping show us a deeper meaning for romantic connections.

Venus changes signs approximately once a month or so unless in retrograde motion, this month it will do it twice.

Venus in Virgo shows a different kind of way to love.

It is less about a showy act of love and gifts as was the case when it was in Leo and more grounded, divine, and even healing.

Because Virgo is a sign that is known as one of the healers of the zodiac it is important to keep in mind this may also affect your attraction or willingness to enter into those fixer-upper or codependent relationships.

These are those romantic connections where you are actually attracted to their woundedness instead of their healing or strength.

Even though this is an aspect of Venus in Virgo to be mindful of, this transit is also responsible for seeing that the love you share with another should also be able to be used to help heal yourself.

It is not always through wounds or triggers that you grow but from being loved better and even healthier than you ever had before.

Venus in Virgo helps you to heal through love which may just be one of the most powerful antidotes to what has come before.

During this time, Venus will also affect your finances, career and even real estate endeavors as this planet rules these areas as well.

Venus in Virgo is looking for a healing, but also for groundedness and abundance.

You may feel a more logical approach to managing your money, including creating a new budget.

It may also be the case that while Venus does not necessarily rule your career choices, it does influence any promotions or salary increases that you will be more likely to receive while this planet moves through Virgo.

Venus also governs real estate so whether buying a new home is in store for you, moving or even relocating altogether is very possible.

Anything that changes in love or in life during the next three weeks is about bringing more healing into your life.

It is time for the dead-end jobs to finally be laid to rest, the outgrown relationships to find peace and you to be able to know that your life now reflects the person that you have become.

The Virgo Sun also aligns positively with the Capricorn Moon today giving you a sense of happiness, stability, and confidence so that you can truly step into what is meant for you.

During the next three weeks with Mercury turning retrograde and the North Node uniting with Chiron there are set to be many changes, even though Mercury will make the sixth planet in retrograde motion.

Make sure that all the changes that occur are based on healing.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great horoscope on September 5, 2022?

Read on to find out, especially if you're a Virgo, Pisces, or Sagittarius.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Venus returns to your sign, it is your zodiac season and solar return. Life is good Virgo. This also is a word of caution to not go looking for it not to be. It can be easy to get stuck in cycles where things are not good. Where they are chaotic or lacking in a basic need that you require.

Do not create something out of anything just because you might not be used to receiving healthiness, quiet, stability and even that love that you have spent so much time creating. The next few weeks are going to be big for you in terms of expansion and growth.

Let yourself believe that the hardest times, for now, are over. Life is a balance of everything but just because the challenges come does not mean that you do not deserve to enjoy when the best does, which is exactly the cycle that you are starting right now.

Today your only job should be to reflect on what brought you to this point and make sure that you are truly giving yourself credit for no longer being the person or living the life that you used to.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Get ready for romance and new beginnings Pisces. Virgo is your opposing zodiac sign which means that as Venus moves into this sign, you will get a boost in the relationship and love department. Virgo has that healing energy that is complimentary to your own and can not only heal yourself but also your relationship getting a second chance at love.

As much healing energy as Virgo can bring it is important to not let yourself go down that old path of falling in love with someone’s potential rather than their reality.

Venus in Virgo does help with this as you are able to see what is rather than just that beautiful fantasy world that you live in. Just make sure that it is there you make decisions.

You love and view love like no other sign, but one thing that always makes a significant difference in your relationships is realizing that there is no work you can do to make that fantasy in your head come true. It does not mean it is impossible, but only that it does not fall on you to make love everything you have ever needed it to be.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It has been a year of career focus and changes. Some of them were those that you needed to experience to be able to have a more defined idea of what it is you want and need from life and your workspace.

But there were also some that represented karmic lessons, situations in which you chose money over love, or at least over what matters most to you. Now is the time for a new chapter though.

For you to embrace Venus in Virgo shining its light on your career zone and helping you remember what it takes to truly create a life that you love.

This is the month to get clear on what it is that you are passionate about. What you absolutely love and then work on figuring out how to create a career out of it. It is time for you to love what you do, instead of just doing it for a paycheck or because it is convenient, but truly because you love it.

This brings satisfaction and peace that is invaluable unto itself, which in some cases pays even more than that old paycheck used to.

