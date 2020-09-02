4 Lifestyle Design Tips To Create The Life You Really Want

How to finally get the life you want!

You can create the life you want. So many settle, thinking they have to stick with the life they have been dealt.

But that's not true. There is always a way to start the life you really want.

It begins with lifestyle design, which simply means you can create the life you want at any point.

Don't know how? That's OK. You can start today and achieve your goals.

Here are 4 lifestyle design tips to help you live the life of your dreams.

1. Know what you want.

The first and most important thing is to know what you want and don't want. You can't create without having at the least an idea of what you want to start with.

Even if you don't know for sure, focus on what you think you want and start working towards it. As you get closer, if you realize you don't want that anymore, let that be OK. That will help you narrow down what you do want.

It's so important to be clear on what you want. If not, then what you want will be decided for you — and you won't be happy.

Take time to focus on getting clear on what you want. The clearer you are, the more your spirit guides can help you with it.

Indecision is a sure way to feel stuck. Some people stay stuck in indecision because they are perfectionists and are afraid of making the wrong choice.

The only real wrong choice is not making one at all. If you never make a choice, you can never move forward, and can never create the life you want.

Wrong choices will help you tremendously. They help you figure out what you don't want, and to get clearer on what you do want.

So, let go of that fear to make a decision and start going for it! That is the only way to have the life you really want!

If you feel stuck and indecisive, doing something — anything — out of your comfort zone can help to open up your creative energy and get your thoughts flowing. Really focus on what you want and what makes you happy.

2. Get rid of what isn't serving you.

We all have a certain amount of time. In order to put what we want in our lives, we must cut out some things that we can replace with what we want.

So, first start thinking about things currently in your life that you don't want anymore.

What do you feel just obligated to do? Obligation is never good for anyone, and always takes you off of your path. Know that you can say no!

Work towards eliminating things that you don't want to do. There is always a way to make a change. It may take time to implement, but just starting towards it makes a huge difference.

Your time is precious, fill it with what makes you happy and with what is fulfilling — the rest is not important!

Also, look at who you are around in your life. Even just one negative person can create a huge issue.

Surround yourself with people who lift you up, not those who bring you down or cause drama. Allowing just one negative person in your life can attract more of them.

It's your life and you can choose who you want to be around, no matter who the person is to you. Yes, it may be hard. But is being miserable forever really worth it, instead of taking a hard step to move forward?

Look at who or what is holding you back and work towards eliminating that from your life.

You have the power to create a happy life. Sometimes that takes some hard choices, but it is worth it. A short period of coping with a hard choice is worth peace and happiness forever.

Examine unnecessary things in your life. Many people think that they have to do everything, but that's not true. See what you can cut back on and eliminate to give yourself more time for what you do want.

Work with your happiness and fulfillment in all areas of your life as your main focus!

3. Create a plan.

Once you know what you do want and eliminate what you don't want, now it's time to start planning.

Plan ahead and schedule in what you do want to be sure you can do it. Make it important, and put it on your calendar.

So many people think what they want isn't important enough to schedule on their calendar, so they never get to it. But in fact, what you want to do is the most important!

You're here on Earth to experience and express yourself. So, doing what you want really should be number one on your list!

Think ahead about the steps to creating what you want in life.

Do you need to go back to school or get more training for that dream job? Do you need to finally make time for that hobby you enjoy? Do you need time for you to just rest and read a book?

Whatever it is, break it down into steps, and start toward it one step at a time. Don't overwhelm yourself thinking of all the steps it will take, just focus on one step at a time. Before you know it, you will reach your goal!

Starting in the right direction can be so fulfilling in itself and can give you lots of momentum. So, take time to plan out and schedule the steps to get to the life you want. No excuses!

4. Implement your idea.

Now start implementing your plan! You have that time scheduled in now, so do it.

And as you do, pay attention to if you need to make any tweaks or changes. Your life is always a work in progress, so keep making changes until you get it exactly how you want!

Always be open to seeing anything you aren't happy with, and start to change that. Keep tweaking until you get it right.

As you do, you'll start to notice when something doesn't feel right and you can eliminate it quickly. Once you get into that flow of the life, you want it will get easier and easier to maintain that.

You are important, and you are here to experience what you want. You and only you have the power to create the life you want, so use it!

Don't stand in the way of your happiness!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author. You can get a convenient, personal email reading, clearing, or personal coaching from Kristine on her website.

This article was originally published at Psychic Medium Readings By Kristine’s Blog. Reprinted with permission from the author.