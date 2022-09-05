The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, September 6, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 6, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 06, 2022:

Aries

Celebrate happiness, Aries. Love is meant to bring you joy and lots of years of good times and smiles.

Taurus

Consider where you are spending your time, Taurus. Is a relationship mutually giving and receptive? If it isn't, think about where you would like things to go and how to address the future with your partner.

Gemini

You have so many wonderful traits to share with another person. Remind yourself that you are the prize and when you share your life, it's a true treasure.

Cancer

Healing comes with time, Cancer. For now, you may still be hurt over a lost love, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel for you. Self-care is where to start your day off right.

Leo

We don't always see what we need to see when our heart is full of love. Today you may spot a few things to wonder about in your life, but this is a chance to make what you dislike better.

Virgo

Virgo, when something does not need changing, learn to be OK with it. After a busy weekend, you may feel a bit off when life is going well. Try to enjoy the moment.

Libra

Tend to the things that bring you positive energy and give you joy. Go for a walk with your partner and talk about the future together. Live in the moment.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it's wonderful when you can be your significant other's best friend. Start by getting to know their hopes and dreams a bit more. Listen with your heart and your mind.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you may not be ready to tell all that you are feeling, but you can start off small by sharing what's on your mind. Planning a nice dinner date can be a wonderfully romantic way to spend time and explore each other's worlds.

Capricorn

Jealousy is a tough emotion to carry in your heart. You can strive to have more of what you want, but first, it's good to not compare yourself or your happiness with others.

Aquarius

Loneliness is a blessing in disguise. This can be a day where you learn to do things you love once again to fill the void of time.

Pisces

Let go of your fears when it comes to love, Pisces. When you are ready to explore a new relationship, give yourself a chance to be vulnerable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.