Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 4, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 4, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Sagittarius is the ruler of the Temperance tarot card, a symbol of inner peace, thoughtfulness and introspection.

Today's Life Path Number is a 1, the Leader. To find out more about your tarot card reading, check your sign below.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, September 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Do you believe in fate or destiny? Well, Aries, lucky you as this tarot card is a sign that something you are meant to experience is coming your way.

You may meet a soulmate or a person who changes your life in some way. Or, perhaps you will discover new information that brings you to a decision that takes you down a journey you were meant to be on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Do you prefer to work alone? Today you may get more done working with others.

The Three of Cups is a card about collaboration, so if there are group projects on the horizon you feel dread toward, think again. This is going to be just what you need at this time of your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Be curious, Gemini. Asking questions is helpful to both you and your friends.

You have a natural curiosity about yourself, and it can come across as charming.

Demonstrate sincere interest in what attracts you and you may find you unlock a door to an opportunity you've wanted to open.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems happen every day and when you start to chip away at a problem you find out that there are even more problems.

This can feel frustrating but it is also a golden opportunity, Cancer. Once you get over feeling intimidated by the mountain you need to climb, you'll feel that there's a fresh start coming your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

What are you ready for at this time, Leo? You might have a few dealbreakers that you're not willing to budge on.

You may not like to confront problems, but sometimes a little debate allows you to see a person for who they are, especially when dating.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

What are your values, Virgo?

You are always evolving and changing, so when you're ready to be serious with someone, you might not mind talking about what matters most to you. Don't overthink it, Virgo. Open up and see what happens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Gone are many of the old-fashioned ways people used to do things, but you love to learn about the past.

You enjoy the charm of history and the romance of the past, and. maybe that's what you are longing to experience now. Aim for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You know what difficult life can bring, but Scorpio you know that it is up to you to be aware and to still find the rainbow in the clouds.

You're looking for the upside to life and nothing can get you down today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

You want to build a life that makes sense for you, and so don't let all the rules others seem to expect you to follow break your internal code.

You need to do you, and you will feel much better about yourself when you beat to the sound of your own drum.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are at this place where hopefulness and peace, so whatever comes your way today you will work through it.

You aren't scared about the future, Capricorn, and it shows in your confidence.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Look at all you have learned from your past. It's helped you to develop a complex philosophy about your spirituality that is unique and different from most.

You can share this with others but be sensitive to who is ready to hear and who may not be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you becoming too laid back when you need to cut ties? It can feel as though you are wasting time if you leave someone whom you've become comfortable with.

But you stand more to lose by staying where you are if you're unhappy with the current situation. Perhaps ask for a little break to get your thoughts together first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.