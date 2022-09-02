The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, September 3, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

Check out what the stars, the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

We are at a new lunar phase that affects our emotions in a unique way.

Quarter Moons in astrology indicate how we might change our minds and decide to embark on a new journey.

This Saturday, if you look up at the Moon you'll notice that we are at the halfway mark for the Full Moon.

This lunar phase is called the First Quarter Moon because it's the starting point where we begin to pivot our mindset and become aware that we can't continue as we had before.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What do you want from life at this time? The first Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is urging you to think about the future and where you might like to travel.

Consider places and cultures that you are curious about and strive to achieve your traveling goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to come clean, Taurus. This First Quarter Moon brings you a huge invitation to grow and expand who you are as a person.

You are ready to do better for yourself and so it can require you to shed the old and embrace new things.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are at a crossroads in your relationship, Gemini. The First Quarter Moon is taking place in your commitments sector.

It may be time to let go and move to new things in your life including meeting new people and increasing your social network.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you have an important project you know you need to finish but have not started yet? It's time to stop procrastinating. Time waits for no one and you may think you have time when you don't. Keep moving.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't let anything in the world block your shine. You are ready for love and romance, and you will meet people who do not vibe well with you. That's OK, Leo. Love can be a numbers game and you have to keep trying until you find the one who feels right for you and you for them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be brave around people whom you feel slightly intimidated by. When you meet someone and the green eye of jealousy comes up, it's a sign that you need to work harder on your own hopes and dreams. This can be a great turning point for you. You may even find this painful process to be a thing you're thankful for later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Being truthful is never easy, but it is such a relief to speak your mind and get something off of your chest. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is a time for you to be open and honest. You may not feel confident sharing your truth, but once you do, you will feel much lighter down in your soul.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Happiness is not always about money, but it does help to have extra change in your pocket for bills and unexpected expenses. This is a great day for working on your budget to see what you really need to get by and to start paying down debt to improve your overall finances.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, be yourself. With the First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign, you are ready to just let your hair down and do you. You have been working way too hard for others, and now it's time to enjoy your life and take it slow for the next few days, even if it is just to get some thinking done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Put the past behind you, Capricorn. You are too independent to be worrying about what other people think of you. You have so much going for you, what does it matter if one person in the world is not your greatest fan? What matters is that you are that for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, what would life be like without good friends? You have been keeping to yourself more and more lately. It's time to reach out and get in touch with people who love to hear from you and that brighten your day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You make a wonderful impression today. Don't let negative thoughts about yourself hold you back from putting your best foot forward. There's an amazing day ahead for you. From work to how you interact with family at home, there's a lot of positive energy coming your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.