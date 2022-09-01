The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, September 2, 2022

There are three zodiac signs who will have great horoscopes on Friday!

The energy today takes on a dreamy and sentimental nature as the Scorpio Moon speaks to Neptune in Pisces and Pluto in Capricorn before moving entering Sagittarius later in the day. After some intense days of focusing on the truth that rests inside of you, today seems that it is a day for imagination, love, and romance.

The Scorpio Moon with Neptune in Pisces brings about your intuitive and empathic side making today a perfect one for indulging in private time with your lover.

This represents a return to you being able to harness your imagination for the best possible future and outcome and then allowing yourself to believe it can all turn out better than you had believed it could.

When you give yourself time to imagine what it is you really want, what kind of love would be fulfilling, or even what you would like your life to look like, you are also giving yourself a chance to connect with your soul. If you only ever think of what is rational or what seems possible, you will be limited.

You will be using a cerebral approach to creation instead of using your imagination which will always be coming from the truest part of who you are.

Once the Moon shifts into Sagittarius in the early evening hours, it creates a feeling of being open to possibility and the desire to seek out what feels best for you, rather than what only seems possible. This energy of imagination and creation is one that is intensified once Mercury in Libra aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries bringing a sense of seeing the future differently than you had before.

Jupiter retrograde represents more internal awareness than external action, but as seeing things differently is what sets off the series of events leading to change it is a dramatic and important one.

By tuning into your imagination and allowing yourself to see how you would really want things to be, you also may find that it is very different than the path you believed you will follow in the future. This, at its very nature, is an expansion which is what Jupiter is best at.

Today is the perfect time to just let your imagination run wild to see what would you really want, if you actually let yourself believe that anything is possible.

The three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on September 2, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is still in your zodiac sign today giving you a chance to focus on what you do want rather than focusing on what it is that you do not. For you during this time the connection the moon makes with Neptune in Pisces and Pluto in Capricorn brings back some connection to the world around you.

If you have been feeling zapped with emotion lately, today is a chance to tune back into what you actually feel passionate about.

You may take out your tarot cards or look at booking a trip. If time with a lover ends up not being in the cards, then it is about taking your own self out for a date or a romantic night in.

Love yourself the way in which you require another to love you, whether single or not, holding onto that piece of knowledge can help you as you start to move forward in a different way within your life. This part of your life is not about looking back, but only ahead and only focusing on what truly brings you joy.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury is currently in your sign preparing to turn retrograde in about a week. Mercury is the planet that rules your mind, so thoughts and communication are becoming the most important topics that you are focusing on.

Right now, Mercury is beginning to slow down as it prepares to turn retrograde on September 9th.

As it does your thoughts may feel like they move like molasses, but instead of struggling against them, lean into the feeling. Let yourself see where each moment and each day take you.

Allow yourself to feel your way through the next few weeks. You are in a space for new beginnings, but at this moment thinking through your current situation including your romantic life, is one that will benefit you in the long run.

Let yourself question everything today knowing you do not have to find the answers, nor do you have to rock the boat if you are not ready to make changes. Just embrace everything as it arises and trust that within this period, there are gifts to be found.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter retrograde in your zodiac sign alongside Mercury in Libra means that it is time to start talking to the person that you are in a relationship with whether or not you feel prepared to do so. You are a very directed and motivated sign. You tend to always need to know what direction you are headed in, but when it comes to love and relationships that are not always so clear.

Instead of waiting to have a conversation until it feels like every little detail is ironed out and clear, just simply allow yourself to start talking about your feelings.

A lot has been going on in that head of yours since Jupiter turned retrograde earlier this year, now it is time to start sharing some of those thoughts and feelings knowing that it does not mean a decision has been made.

You need to be able to talk through this with your partner regardless of whether it feels like you are going to stay with them long-term or not. When you are able to share what you have been thinking of, it actually opens up more possibilities and allows you to start dreaming of a future you had previously stopped yourself from imagining.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.