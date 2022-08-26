The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 27, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 27, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Aries

Finding true love takes time, Aries. As much as you'd love to have a person in your life now, it's always good to wait for someone who will compliment your heart. There's no rushing perfection, and the timing will be just right.

Taurus

Learn from other people's mistakes, Taurus. Not every lesson in love must be your own. You can gain a lot of insight and wisdom by hearing the stories of others. You can learn more from their experiences because of your ability to see things from an outside point of view.

Gemini

Be open to talking about your feelings, Gemini. You have a lot of emotions going on inside of you right now and much of what you are experiencing is worthy of sharing. You don't need to bottle everything up inside. It's good to let things come out in the open so you can heal.

Cancer

Who you spend your time with defines who you truly are. Cancer, it's so important to put guardrails around your heart and to protect your time. Your time is an investment in others, and it's also an investment in yourself.

Leo

It takes time to rediscover who you are after you've been through so much. You don't have to rush into something because another person feels ready to move forward. Ask for patience and the right person will give you the space you need.

Virgo

Relationships with deep history are complex. You may notice a lot more things about your partner than others do because you lived with each other and you know one another intimately. Your ability to see into their world means is a gift, so treat the relationship with gentleness.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra

A breakup feels less hard when you can remain good friends after your relationship ends, but it's not so easy to stay on good terms when there are raw feelings involved. You may discover an inability to distance yourself at this time, and more space from your ex could be needed until you've reached a stronger place of healing.

Scorpio

It's time to do the work that your relationship needs so that you are able to move past this obstacle in your love life. It's not easy to struggle through ego, pride, and heartbreak caused by disagreements and unkind words. But, once you can move past a certain point of anger in your relationship, the work becomes easier to do.

Sagittarius

Don't lose your belief in love, Sagittarius. You may feel as though the world has gone mad when it comes to dating and relationships, but your own love life can take a unique turn today. You may meet someone whom you never would have considered as a potential partner, but sparks fly and the next thing you know, you are also falling in love.

Capricorn

Sharing your life with someone is so special but that does not mean you won't want your me time. Your need for reflection and quiet time on your own is strong today. Try to carve in a few moments where you can get into your thoughts to reflect.

Aquarius

Knowing when the time is right to become exclusive and commit to one person is fairly easy for you today. Your heart is guiding you to make a decision, and when you feel like you've met the right person, all you want to do is make sure they feel cherished and respected— with or without a relationship title.

Pisces

Love is all about tending to the little details when you're with someone you want to grow with. The little things add up to make a huge difference in your love life. You may have a few ways to show your significant other that they are special that go beyond words including holding hands and inviting them to meet friends.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.