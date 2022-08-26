The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During The New Moon In Virgo On Saturday, August 27, 2022

In the long run, we'd have to agree that most people really do want to find their 'true' love. While it's also true that we hem and haw, and put off what might be our destiny, we eventually all want to settle down with someone we trust, someone we love and someone we know, without a shadow of a doubt loves us back.

During the New Moon in Virgo, we see potential here, as this transit is representative of what we can create for ourselves if we open to the idea and put our minds to it, concentration.

The New Moon is about thoughts that haven't been made manifest as of yet; they are thoughts and dreams in potential, and it is during this transit that we can take our thoughts and make them into reality...if we are willing to believe and concentrate. Nothing comes from a lack of effort as we have seen, and in this life, we need to use our minds to bring forth that which we want especially when it comes to love and the people who will fulfill our fantasy of what love is, to us.

So, today, with the New Moon in Virgo, we start the mechanism for true love to present itself to us. Today, we will walk away knowing that our mental efforts will be realized in the form of a person whom we will come to know as our true love. We don't get that person today; they don't show up on our doorstep today but we set the machine in motion, and it doesn't stop until we find our true love. The only requirement is belief, and during the New Moon in Virgo, that comes in abundance.

Which three zodiac signs will find their true love during the New Moon in Virgo on August 27, 2022?

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've never been afraid to dream big because experience has shown you that if you believe in something, there's a very good chance that your belief will make it real, sooner or later. It's just how things work in your world, Cancer, and you plan on using this 'mind over matter' technique for things like summoning to you the person whom you will know as your true love.

In fact, the idea of a true love is so special to you, mainly because you've seen so much 'false' love that you no longer want to bother with anyone who isn't real. And your idea of real is a person who respects you, demands respect for themselves, and is a generally kind person who wishes no ill will on anyone, nor do they want to be involved in drama. During New Moon in Virgo, this will be your focus and your goal. You will get what you want because you are so clear-headed and direct that you can't help but manifest it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing you'd ever expect to create for yourself in this world or the next is the perfect true love. Sure, this is something you've wanted since childhood, but you've always recognized ideals as things that are not available to you, and so, you've settled for less than what you've wanted...in the past. Today gives you a chance to see someone in your life beneath a different kind of lighting; today, you will be able to see the person who is already in your life as the person who is indeed your true love.

You've taken this person for granted, and yet, they never flinch; they are always true to you, no matter what. And you do put them to the test. The more you judge them, the more you suffer, until today, during the New Moon in Virgo, when you start to realize that this person is the best person you've ever known in your whole life. Keeper!



3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your true love is someone you believe you once knew and now, no longer have anything to do with. You are a pure romantic, Libra, and it's easier for you to see your 'true love' as someone you can never have; keeping them in fantasy ensures that they are eternally 'magical' in your mind, and yet, they also remain a source of pain by being this distant.

It's taken you a very long time to think otherwise, and during the new moon in Virgo, you'll consider that maybe having a fantasy lover isn't the best idea for you at this point. You do want to move on, and today will be the day you consider going for a real mate as opposed to holding a torch for someone who no longer exists for you. This action, this daring attempt to get out of your old ways is exactly what's going to thrust you into the attention of your next love, who will become your true love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.