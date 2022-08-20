Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For August 22 – August 28, 2022

This week brings a brand-new zodiac season as well as a brilliant New Moon which kickstarts the beginning of not just doing things better, but healthier as well.

Virgo is the zodiac sign of the earth goddess, one that tends to heal as much as reaping a harvest and planting new seeds of possibilities.

This week, as Virgo Season begins, and the annual Virgo New Moon occurs you will begin to see things more clearly in your relationships as the energy of healing is one that is more easily embraced.

Healing occurs both within yourself and then in your relationship which allows you to continue to deepen your connection or transition out of it.

It is a time of realizing when a certain season has passed and readying yourself for the next one.

Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus this week also bringing greater awareness to your own deep truth about what love is and what you need from a relationship.

Retrograde Uranus helps you throw out the rule book for love and instead decide what fits your needs best, all in time for a proper new beginning to occur as well.

Take time this week to explore your own level of healing and how that translates into healthier decisions in love.

And then remember that only you know what you need, which means you are the only one who can create it as well.

Mark these dates on your planner for the week. They are important for your love horoscope this week.

Monday, August 22nd

The Sun shifts into the zodiac sign of Virgo today beginning this zodiac season. Virgo is the feminine goddess that rules healing and the ability to plan a life that you love. Take this energy into your relationship to allow any recent challenges to be brought to a place of closure and to embrace the joy and intimacy that comes from making plans with your lover. Planning and dreaming together is a love language unto itself and during Virgo Season it is often the best way to express your feelings.

Wednesday, August 24th

Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus today which helps you see what you have previously been unable to. Uranus is the rebel of the zodiac which means that you may have been following the rules or conditions of others even if you don’t believe in or want them. This is your chance to break free, to discover what it is that you truly want for your romantic relationship, and then take the initiative to finally create it.

Thursday, August 25th

Mercury shifts into Libra today, one of the ruling zodiac signs of Venus, the planet of love. Libra is a balanced partnership-orientated zodiac sign which means that any discussions about relationships or love under this energy is highly favored. Whether you are having to separate, discuss important matters of the future, or even make plans, this transit allows you to be able to see both your side and your partners encouraging you both to reach a healthy agreement.

Saturday, August 27th

The annual Virgo New Moon occurs today which will help you embrace the new beginnings that you have in your romantic life. Look for ways that you can make healthier decisions and choices as well as have the courage to plan for the future. Making plans does not mean that they will all necessarily come to fruition, but it does mean that you will have a guide to follow. Use this New Moon energy to plant seeds of healing and dreams for the future.

Here is the weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign for August 22 – 28, 2022. Find yours below.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 25th

Mercury shifting into Libra signifies a time of important conversations within your relationships which will help create more balance. Libra is your opposing zodiac sign which represents romance and love.

As Mercury shifts into this zodiac sign, it means that it is not just conversations you will be guided to have, but those which are about your relationship specifically. For many it may be that a relationship needs to be transformed or even transitioned out of, this is the guiding energy to help you do it in such a way that it ends up being for the good of all those involved.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 25th

As Mercury shifts into Libra, your focus turns to making healthier romantic decisions that affect you and your life in the months to come. As you have moved through the transformation at the hand of Uranus in your zodiac sign the past few years, how you have thought of love has shifted.

Instead of looking for your relationship to be your everything, you are now seeing that there should be a healthy amount of self-present as well. This means that under this transit you will be encouraged to speak up about what you have learned and also need in your relationship, allowing you to speak your truth and enjoy the balance that comes from that.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 22nd

The beginning of Virgo Season heralds a beautiful time within your home atmosphere and most committed relationships. Your relationship has turned more serious than you had originally anticipated and while you may have had walls up at one point to protect you, now it feels as if you are finally ready to let them down.

Don’t be so afraid of what can go wrong that you end up sabotaging all that is going right. Virgo Season represents the ability to truly see all that is good in your romantic life right now, with the ability to plan more deeply with the future as a couple.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 25th

Mercury’s move into Libra marks a time to reflect and discuss matters that are close to home. There has or still currently is a transition going on in your home and family life. It may be a separation, divorce, a move, or even the coming together of a new relationship.

In this case, whatever has been brewing in the background is about to come to a head as important issues will come up for discussion this week. Mercury in Libra rules your home and most committed relationships, which means that it is time to be honest about how you feel but also what you want.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, August 26th

Today the Moon moves into your zodiac sign just as Mercury shifts into Libra creating the space for you to share your feelings more honestly with those that are closest to you. This has been a theme recently. As much as you are connected to your heart and make so many decisions from that space within yourself, sharing your feelings with others is another matter entirely.

Instead of seeing sharing as a risk, look at it as a tool to be able to create the life and relationship that you are seeking. No joy or magic comes from pretending that you are fine or that you don’t have dreams, instead, it is built through the risk of sharing and opening up trusting yourself to do so with those who can hold you safe.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, August 27th

The Virgo New Moon helps put you in touch with your vulnerability letting you embrace your softer side within your relationship. Love is not logical no matter how much you may try to make it that way. It does not mean you have to be blind to real-life matters but only that in many aspects of relationships, truly allowing yourself to be vulnerable is the only way to create the love that you desire.

Take a risk this week and instead of looking at things on a list that you made, tap into the feelings that are yours alone. Allow yourself to speak and act vulnerably, not for others, but so that you are honoring your own truth.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 24th

As Uranus begins its retrograde motion in Taurus you are called to reflect on what intimacy means to you and ways to better create it with your partner. The theme of intimacy, especially physical, has been present in your life since last fall. In many ways you have really transformed your relationships and how you think of love in the past year.

This week many of those lingering pieces come into position as you are able to truly grasp what it means to share yourself with someone that you love. Allow yourself to fully open, trust the space that you have created, and realize that there is more than one way to be intimate with someone.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 24th

Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus bringing some closure to past romantic issues as well as the new beginnings you have been dreaming of. Uranus is the rebel of the zodiac. It helps you to see what you have previously missed and because of that, you are able to work on things for the future.

As it begins its retrograde phase today which will last through the rest of the year, it is time to truly put certain parts of your past to rest as you also prepare to welcome in a brand-new beginning. Remember nothing that is meant to be will ever have to be rushed, nor will it require you to sacrifice your sense of self.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 24th

Uranus turning retrograde in Taurus brings some deep realization over what actually constitutes a healthy relationship, and also what ultimately does not. Taurus energy is one that represents all aspects of health for you.

Whether it is physical health, a proper work-life balance, or even the romantic decisions that you make, it is all-encompassing energy. As Uranus turns retrograde, you are able to finally see clearly what actually makes up a healthy relationship and what does not, this allows you to empower yourself to start making different choices that will forever change your romantic life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 24th

Today the Moon is in Cancer prompting you to reflect on your deepest feelings as Uranus in Taurus begins its retrograde. This alignment prompts you to reflect on the ways that you express your romantic feelings. It can be hard at times to express your romantic feelings or desires, instead preferring to think that your partner should just know or that practical expressions of love are more important.

However, in this case, you are going to be asked to embrace your inner romantic. Whether it is in the relationship that you have with yourself, to give to your partner, or even to receive, it is time to discover that love is more than just what makes sense, it is also what sets your soul on fire.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 22nd

Sun shifts into Virgo beginning a beautiful time of expansive and deep intimacy within your romantic relationship. This is an energy that has already begun to show up in your relationship as you are able to create a more deep and intimate connection with your partner. As Virgo Season begins however and the intimate portion of your life is lit up, it is time to take things to another level.

Experiment with how you can express and receive love within your relationship. Look at loving the whole person through activities that nourish the mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical intimacy within the relationship. And of course, quality time is of the essence.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, August 27th

The Virgo New Moon highlights an important beginning within your romantic life. Virgo is your opposing zodiac sign which means that as this energy is highlighted, you will see a focus shift to your romantic life. In this case, it is about a new beginning in your romantic life. New Moons are a time when seeds can be planted for what you hope to grow for the next six months during the particular lunar cycle.

In this case, Virgo represents healing, joy, and even the ability to plan together. If it has felt that your partner or even that you have struggled to make plans for the future, all of that is about to change under this energy. Just remember that there is no limit to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.