The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 23, 2022

The energy turns intense under the Cancer Moon as Uranus in Taurus once again becomes active, helping you to focus on matters that are most important to you.

Cancer Moons always have a way of drawing you back to your home as this sign is the ruler of this aspect of your life.

Usually, under Cancer Moons, you will want to forgo plans for quiet nights in, shopping for clothes for new duvets or accessories and generally want to be a bit of a homebody.

That still may be the case to a degree, but with Uranus in Taurus again becoming activated today, the energy becomes more focused and direct to take on those tasks or challenges that have been on the back burner.

Uranus is the planet that rules sudden or unexpected changes.

It is the true rebel of the zodiac and never seems to care much for the plans that you have created as it has its own agenda.

Currently, in Taurus, Uranus has recently aligned with the North Node, an astrological point that represents your fate, as well as the recent Full Moon in Aquarius and now again with the Cancer Moon today.

Uranus turns retrograde tomorrow, which means it is stationing directly today.

This means that it has slowed down to almost a complete stop before turning retrograde tomorrow.

Planets are most strongly felt right before they turn retrograde and direct because of this phenomenon.

As Uranus slows way down in Taurus in preparation for its retrograde tomorrow, it aligns with the Cancer Moon creating waves of change in this area of your life.

Uranus may often be blamed for throwing a wrench in the best of plans, but it is always for a higher purpose.

Today, it is important to remain aware of what comes up and how that makes you feel like you can still live your life to the fullest, even if some unexpected events occur.

Uranus teaches flexibility and faith as it often shows a new path forward that you had not previously considered.

In Taurus, it is also about dismantling all the structures in your life that are not working so that you can focus on what is and also begin to rebuild what is more authentic and aligned with your spirit.

The Cancer Moon may bring you to moments of reflection. Still, Uranus will supply you with just enough opportunistic moments to help draw you out of your shell and focus on what is happening in the present moment.

This is what it means to truly make the most of every day.

Not the day that you had planned, nor even the one you had anticipated carrying out, but life in all it is an unexpected and joyous spender.

Tomorrow will bring even greater opportunities as Uranus is readying for change. Still, today it is enough to simply see that living life fully means being present for every moment, whether planned or not.

Here is what's in store for Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio and why they have the best horoscopes on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today offers amazing opportunities to embrace all of the wonderful moments that Uranus is set to bring into your life. As Uranus in Taurus aligns with the Cancer Moon, you will feel inspired to look for untraditional ways to find security and joy in your life. You have been going through a major upheaval in your life, which, as this year progresses, you are beginning to see the benefits of. Moving through today's energy, it is important to remember all you have learned in the past few years regarding change and embracing that what comes about unexpectedly offers the most benefit.

Reflect on where you call home today and what it feels like aligns with your authentic nature. You will be asked to consider moving, adding a roommate, cohabitating with a lover or even just revamping your current space to have it feel more like yours. Remember that there is no set rule for how your life should look, especially at this point. It is all in simply what feels right.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in your sign today brings you opportunities to deviate from your normal routine or comfort zone to allow for more freedom and expansion. A big part of this year for you is opening yourself up to life going differently than anticipated. That also means being okay with not knowing what direction you are heading in every minute of the day.

A lot of trust has to happen for you to give up control or even the illusion of control that you have found safety within. Uranus in Taurus aligning with the Cancer Moon is helping you take a different approach to things. Instead of becoming stuck that everything has to go a certain way, you are embracing more of what is reality.

This means not only are you able to find greater success, but you can also leave more room for joy. Life is so different than you had imagined it would be. There is no sense in hanging onto anything from the past as the future is very clearly already here. Embrace what is and open up to everything, including your romantic life, which is turning out better than you ever hoped.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The point of change is not to resist the feelings it brings but to embrace them so fully that you become transformed by them. This is an immense period of transformation for you. That means multiple areas of your life are under construction rather than just little adjustments here or there.

A big part of this phase of transformation is your romantic life. Whether or not it has been all you have wanted it to be, certain points have been reached recently where there is no going back, thanks to Uranus and the North Node aligning in Taurus. This sets off a ripple effect in every other area of your life.

It is as if suddenly seeing the light in one area has made you see everything now crystal clear. It is time to look for what is coming in because of the space you have already made. Whether it is opportunities for joy or new love, the tides are shifting in your favor today; make sure you embrace every moment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.