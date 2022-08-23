Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 24, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups tarot card is a positive sign, Aries. Soon you'll be tasting the sweetness of victory.

You have been working hard to attain a certain goal, and before you know it your persistence will pay off in such a way that everyone else will notice your success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

If you've been experiencing feelings of unhappiness at work and think it's time to switch jobs or return to school to venture on a new career path, the Page of Pentacles is a sign that it is time for you to do something, and that includes approaching the problem with sensibility.

Don't quit out of frustration. Make a plan first. Start researching online to see what type of opportunity is open and of interest to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you choose freedom or continue to stay in a relationship that makes you feel unhappy? The Lovers tarot card reveals a person who thinks the grass is greener on the other side and because their focus is elsewhere, they are unable to see what they already have.

Perhaps your relationship has run its course, but whatever you do, don't make a decision based on what-if. Letting go has to be a choice you make because you know it is right to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Everyone goes through tough times, Cancer, and it's really what you do with your hardships. There are lessons to learn when life hands you challenges and does not provide you the outcome you hoped for.

The most successful people in life found a way to become stronger after their life turned upside down, and you can too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money will not buy happiness, but that's not why you want to have more of it in your life. You are aiming for financial security because it will reduce your worries about the future.

The King of Pentacles is a good sign, Leo. It's time to ramp up your work efforts because money is coming your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A lot is going on right now and you are feeling the pressure of life baring down on you. You may feel stressed out due to all that you have going on.

It's going to keep getting busy this week, but once you have resolved all the tasks that demand your attention, the intensity will start to wane. A break is coming but not until later this week.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone has a feminine side and the Empress tarot card is giving you a nudge to express yours.

Someone longs for your nurturing energy. It's good to give when you have the ability to do so, and your kindness, consideration, and thoughtfulness are wanted and needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

The circle is coming to a close and it's time to wrap things up in a tidy bow and call it a day. You have done all that you can do, Scorpio.

No one can fault you for going in a new direction. This journey has come to a close and your role in the story is finally over and done.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Old plans fell through and now it's time for you to make new ones. You have a whole variety of choices ahead of you, Sagittarius.

You can choose to travel, stay put, or to start a new project that allows your creativity to be expressed fully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Relationships are supposed to be give and take, Capricorn, and when you are with a partner who is always giving you what you need, it's nice to switch things up and surprise them with your own generosity.

Today, the Six of Pentacles is reminding you how wonderful life is when two people are so passionate about sharing their lives with each other. You have something special and it's good to celebrate the love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are being asked to assume more work and to do more than your share today.

The King of Pentacles is letting you know that you won't be left empty-handed by your friends or coworkers who depend on you. The law of attraction is heavily at play—what comes around goes around.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is not a fun one to get because it often means you are going to have a problem that you did not expect to have.

You don't have to be completely caught off-guard. Take few risks and consider your actions carefully.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.