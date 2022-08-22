The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 23, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 22, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crush Gets Revealed During The Sun Sextile Mars This Summer 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Today, you have to push yourself a bit to break away from a pattern that you've allowed yourself to fall into.
You are becoming a bit too comfortable with things that you know need to change. Your mind may try to convince you everything is OK for one more day, Aries. But, try not to fall into complacency.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
Snag a moment just for yourself to regroup and get your day organized.
Double-check your schedule for any overlaps and allow more wiggle room in the event that meetings run later than expected or you fall behind for reasons outside of your control.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
Pans can fall through, Gemini, and it's not really your fault.
You have to roll with the punches today and make the most out of any situation you face. The problems that come up are there to help you learn what needs to improve.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Star
You are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Cancer. How fortunate you are to have your prayers answered, and just in the nick of time.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles
Today, money-making opportunities flow your way, Leo. You have a lot of luck headed your way especially for making financial changes and improvements to your overall social status.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands
There's a lot of creative energy surrounding you right now that allows you to make anything you want to happen. It can feel a bit crazy and chaotic for you when you've not rounded up the ideas to pick one to focus on. But once you do that, things will fall into place just as you need them to.
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
Someone you may struggle with getting their emotions in check. This can be hard to observe since you know that they are working out feelings that are hard to put into words. Your role: be the friend they need when it's time to listen—without judgment.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
You have a ton of great ideas, but the magic will begin once you have finalized your plans and focused on the main one to manifest into reality for this week. Try not to fall into the habit of working with scattered energy.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: King of Swords
You are starting the day hitting the ground running. You're going to be powerfully productive. Your life is going exactly the way you want it to, and you are laser focused.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
A little message is coming to you with important information. You have to pay attention to the details being left out.
Related Stories From YourTango:
There may be parts that you need to hear but miss due to feeling distracted by tone of voice or your current circumstances.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Four of Cups
Everyone needs a person that they can confide in when they are unsure how to navigate their time or schedule.
That's what a life coach is for. Use them to help you figure out what schedule and structure will work for you and your needs.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
Trust your intuition, Pisces.
You have a ton of experience and part of this helps you to understand what you need to know. Your heart is speaking loud and clear. Don't tune it out or second-guess yourself.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.