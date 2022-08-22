The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 23, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Today, you have to push yourself a bit to break away from a pattern that you've allowed yourself to fall into.

You are becoming a bit too comfortable with things that you know need to change. Your mind may try to convince you everything is OK for one more day, Aries. But, try not to fall into complacency.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Snag a moment just for yourself to regroup and get your day organized.

Double-check your schedule for any overlaps and allow more wiggle room in the event that meetings run later than expected or you fall behind for reasons outside of your control.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Pans can fall through, Gemini, and it's not really your fault.

You have to roll with the punches today and make the most out of any situation you face. The problems that come up are there to help you learn what needs to improve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Cancer. How fortunate you are to have your prayers answered, and just in the nick of time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Today, money-making opportunities flow your way, Leo. You have a lot of luck headed your way especially for making financial changes and improvements to your overall social status.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

There's a lot of creative energy surrounding you right now that allows you to make anything you want to happen. It can feel a bit crazy and chaotic for you when you've not rounded up the ideas to pick one to focus on. But once you do that, things will fall into place just as you need them to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Someone you may struggle with getting their emotions in check. This can be hard to observe since you know that they are working out feelings that are hard to put into words. Your role: be the friend they need when it's time to listen—without judgment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You have a ton of great ideas, but the magic will begin once you have finalized your plans and focused on the main one to manifest into reality for this week. Try not to fall into the habit of working with scattered energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are starting the day hitting the ground running. You're going to be powerfully productive. Your life is going exactly the way you want it to, and you are laser focused.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A little message is coming to you with important information. You have to pay attention to the details being left out.

There may be parts that you need to hear but miss due to feeling distracted by tone of voice or your current circumstances.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Everyone needs a person that they can confide in when they are unsure how to navigate their time or schedule.

That's what a life coach is for. Use them to help you figure out what schedule and structure will work for you and your needs.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Trust your intuition, Pisces.

You have a ton of experience and part of this helps you to understand what you need to know. Your heart is speaking loud and clear. Don't tune it out or second-guess yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.