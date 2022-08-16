The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 17, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries entering Taurus, and the Sun in Leo has in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Something that you do in a particular way shines brightly, Aries. This could be the skill that brings in money and helps you to reach a financial goal. If you're job hunting, be hopeful and put your resume out. You could land a job this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is the perfect time for self-improvement. Make a list of things you'd like to do and who may be a good mentor to help you get there. It's always good to have a cheerleader in your corner to help you reach your goals.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to talk about the past at times, Gemini. This can be a positive time of reflection so you can make changes that impact your future in a good way. You learn from what you have done, but also what you need to do down the road to help yourself and others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends are a form of wealth that you can tap into this week. You have a variety of people you know from all walks of life. If you need information and have lots of questions, ask your friends for advice. They may point you in the right direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Good things come to those who wait, and this includes opportunities at work. A promotion or something that you have hoped to experience can be coming your way. Strive for excellence in all things, Leo. Someone may be paying closer attention than you realize.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your dreams and hopes are becoming real for you. Say your prayers, Virgo as they are working and something good is heading your way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to plan for the future, Libra. If you have any important legal or financial paperwork to tend to, get it done this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is the perfect time to establish a working professional relationship with a partner. If you have plans to start your own business, the next few days can be ideal for incorporating a business name or creating your logo design.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Set a new routine this week, Sagittarius. You have some important things that you need to tend to and the next few days provide you ample support to get them done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today is perfect for doing creative projects and realizing a big dream. Don't be afraid to go for something you truly desire. The stars are aligned and in your favor.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You make a wonderful first impression on others. The next few days can prove to be beneficial for power meetings and brainstorming to solve problems. You take the lead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have the gift of gab and you're able to present ideas in a way that others take notice. This is a great time to negotiate deals or have important meetings where financials are involved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.