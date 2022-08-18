The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, August 19, 2022

Under the calming influence of the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus, it is time to let go of those things that you cannot control and simply surrender to the flow of the universe.

Last Quarter Moon represents a time to reflect and to release anything that is hindering your path, causing chaos, or seems to be out of your control.

In Taurus, you are focused on emotional and physical security as well as what feels good.

Taurus is the sign that rules all earthly pleasures, so today serves as a reminder that by trying to have the ultimate control over things or allowing others to steal your peace you are unable to genuinely enjoy all that is present.

It is an active day with the Taurus Moon crossing paths with Pluto in Capricorn and Mars in Taurus.

This is the last day that Mars will be in Taurus for the rest of the year which strengthens its resolve to help you create more of what you want while Pluto in Capricorn helps you release that which you do not.

It is a day to reflect on how many of your current worries are those things that you can control or are instead those parts of life that you have no control over at all.

The Last Quarter Taurus Moon helps you realize that the only thing you ultimately have control over is yourself.

This means that the choices you make, how you respond to events, and what actions you take are yours, but anything else outside of this are only those illusions of control that can frustrate and threaten to steal your peace.

Taurus wants you to ground yourself today, to focus on what feels good, not because it is frivolous but because in doing so you are changing your own energy.

When you spend your time focusing on what brings you joy, happiness, or even love then this is what your vibration becomes.

You look at life through this lens of positivity.

However, when you reflect on life and only find chaos, lack, or unhappiness over how things are then this too is your lens, this is what your vibration becomes.

Taurus wants you to enjoy the world around you and the best way to do that is to release what is taking you away from doing that.

It is time to prioritize yourself and to recognize that there will always be something going on in your life that is not the way you wish it were, but that you then have a choice in that moment; to continue to engage with it, or to release it.

Today is a day for celebrating the life that you have with friends or a romantic partner.

Take off for the mountains or the oceanside, book that plane ticket you have been considering, or adopt that pet from the shelter you have been considering.

Buy some new sheets, or even cosmetics and sit back and allow yourself to enjoy the beautiful life that you have created and let go of all the rest.

Here's what Taurus, Scorpio, and Gemini can expect on Friday, August 19, 2022, and what makes their horoscopes the best.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Last Quarter Moon in your sign is helping you release all of those things that feel too big to figure out right now. You are and will continue to go through a major life transformation until early next year, but it is not your job to figure out every little detail.

Now is the time to focus on what is within your control, and to learn that everything else works out one way or another regardless of anything that you do. Spend some time in nature today with people that bring you joy and tend to your home environment making it a deeper reflection of you and your needs right now.

There is nothing to worry about outside of today. Change always comes and often it is just a matter of learning to simply allow it rather than chasing it. You have learned that no matter what does come your way you do not have to feel off-centered because of it, so trust a little today and let yourself simply enjoy what is already around you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It is time to clear the cobwebs away from your heart Scorpio and to readjust your perspective on all that is in front of you. The more that you let thoughts of what should have been or even could have been darkening your doorstep the more that you let yourself be taken away from the present moment. In truth there are no should’s or could’s, only what is a reality in this present moment.

The Last Quarter Moon is shaking you free from these thoughts that have been holding you back and dictating how happy or unhappy you are. It is time to look at yourself and your life, if something is not how you want it, change it, otherwise, learn when to let go and when to choose your own peace.

It is time for you to let this upgrade of life hit you right where it matters most, the heart. Adjust your priorities and make more room for what makes you feel good rather than wasting your energy on what does not.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon shifts into your sign this evening just after the Last Quarter Moon giving you some added benefit of this released energy that is present today. Reflect on how the thoughts that you have had recently have taken you away from the joy that you have already built in your life.

It is time to look at whether anything is truly wrong in your life or if you are just unaccustomed to things feeling so right.

Do not go looking for problems where none exist and if you have been feeling restless, find a way to indulge your needs without creating chaos. Take a day trip today or plan an impromptu get-together with friends.

Look for ways that you can shake up your life without actually interrupting what you have so carefully built within the last year. There is always room for improvement but often this comes with realizing that life truly is how you have always wanted it to be, now you just need to enjoy it.

