The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships, August 15 – 21, 2022

This week look for signs that you are finally seeing what is clearly there instead of the illusion of how they could be.

First Quarter Moon in Taurus comes in with a bang midweek to help you realize that all these ideas or even past people are no longer serving you in your future.

Sometimes it does take a couple of chances to actually get it right, but if you only ever give an endless stream of chances then you are likely not going to see different results.

Know when to call it this week, even if it is scary as you ultimately know the truth about how a relationship is or is not progressing.

There may be some tough calls this week about people that have been in your life for a significant period of time and whether or not they still should be allowed the access to you that they have had.

Instead of just discarding this person, first, make sure you absorb the lesson to why they were kept around in the first place as you do not want to have to keep repeating patterns because of lessons that you have not been learning.

Take the time to focus on what your needs truly are, what you need from life, and how a relationship will align with that for you.

Until you are in the space to truly know what it is that you want from life you will only ever be fitting yourself into spaces that you likely were never aligned with.

In love, relationships and even feelings do end, but it is only because something beautiful is about to begin.

These zodiac signs are at the greatest risk when it comes to their relationship status during the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus.

And the week of August 15 – 21, 2022 they may fall out of love and end their relationships.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars moves into your opposing sign of Gemini at the end of the week which brings about a reflection of what you have been doing and whether that aligns with what you actually want to be doing. This is a positive for your love life, but it also means that something from your life has to first come to an end. You may realize through the communication savvy Gemini that you have already fallen out of love or that a relationship ultimately is no longer what you need.

This is a time of relationship transformation for you as you are asked to look at the past and how that plays into the romantic future you hope to create. During this week it is important to take time to reflect on your feelings and to make sure that you are truly doing things differently if that is indeed what you want.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus riles you up in a big way. There is no longer room for people who take up empty space in your life. There is no longer tolerance for being treated less than you deserve or for unreciprocated relationships. The Last Quarter Moon urges you to let go of what is not in alignment with you. It helps you stand up for yourself, and your needs and allow yourself to put certain parts of your past to rest.

You cannot keep trying to create a future as long as you are still letting the past haunt you or hold you back in some way. This may be a change of feelings or dreams regarding a past person or one that just is not showing up how you need them to at this moment. Make sure that you are taking a stand for how you truly deserve to be treated as that will set the tone for anything else.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It is time for you to start expressing your full truth. It can be scary because it means that you do not know if the other person will stick around or not but it also allows you to see things clearly. As the First Quarter Moon occurs in Taurus you will be guided to actually start talking about what it is you need and want. Instead of fitting yourself in places according to what others will accept or what they want, it is time to make it more about you.

You may find that the relationship you have been in only works as long as you do it according to their rules. This ultimately will create a space in which you are asked to choose yourself or your relationship. Some things can be fixed but many others cannot. Learn that you cannot make someone show up for you by sacrificing parts of yourself.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It is time to see things as they are this week and not as you wish them to be. Neptune in Pisces can often cloud your judgment involving love having you see only the best parts of someone or what their potential is. It is time to stop falling in love with potential and start seeing the reality of the person and the relationship.

More than likely anything that surfaces this week will not be news breaking, but how you see it will be. It is time to drop the idea that only if you changed, only if you loved them more then you could make this relationship work and instead choose to see how they are actually showing up. It is time to clear the decks, to see things for what they are, and to start making many of those decisions that you have been putting off because you have been doubting your own self.