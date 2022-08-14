The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, August 15, 2022

Today is a day for getting out there radiating your self-confidence, making connections, and receiving all of the wonderful things that the universe has in store for you.

The Moon sits in Aries all day inspiring a boost to your emotional well-being which will help drag you out of any phases of self-doubt or fear that you have recently been in.

While the Moon rules your emotional self, in Aries, it has more to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and get going energy.

It is not a day for sitting and being in your feelings, instead, you are going to choose to feel your best and to make the best of the moments ahead.

Aries fills you with confidence and the drive to move forward in your life.

It allows you to be a pioneer, even if today it is only to see more of the opportunities for fun and enjoyment that are within reach.

During the early morning hours, the Aries Moon will unite with retrograde Jupiter, also in Aries.

Jupiter retrograde can often have you reflecting on things inside of yourself, whether it be lessons learned, feelings or desires for the future.

But with both in Aries today, you will be drawn out of any shell that you have been taking refuge within.

You can only sit and reflect for so long until the need to get up and simply live your life takes over.

Together the energy of the Moon and Jupiter in Aries promotes a feeling of well-being and self-assurance which promotes any activities around socializing today.

It also brings about feelings of wealth, both within your finances and even within what you hold most valuable to yourself, which is a part of the awareness that retrograde Jupiter bestows upon you.

Jupiter is the planet of luck, good fortune, and abundance.

When in retrograde it can help you see what you already have that adds to your feeling of wealth, whether it is indeed being financially secure or supported by those that love and care for you the most.

The Sun is still in Leo as it is aligning with Saturn in Aquarius, also currently in retrograde.

This makes you aware of what has taken away from your confidence and joy in the past and allows you to embrace that radiant Leo energy of just letting yourself shine.

It is not that everything may be perfect in your life, but today is about realizing that it does not have to be in order for you to feel happy.

Self-confidence is everything.

Whether it comes down to career, love, or the choices that you make for your life.

The more you believe in your dreams and choices, the less that you need others to and that really is what makes you shine from the inside out.

On Monday, here are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 15, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon and Jupiter are lighting up your sign and life today as they align together. This brings a surge of self-confidence which has recently been in short supply. Things will not always go according to plan, but being able to trust in yourself will always be the most important thing regardless of the outcome. Sometimes the purpose is not to have things last forever but to experience them in all the ways that you are meant to.

Validate your own thoughts and feelings today so that you lose that desire to try to find a solution that everyone is happy with because ultimately none exists. When you are feeling confident about yourself, what you bring to the table and the direction your purpose is calling you in, then you truly can make magic happen.

There are some big life decisions that are on your plate right now as you are being strongly affected by Jupiter retrograde in your sign and having the confidence to navigate them will ultimately make all the difference.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

No one shines like you do dear Leo, so it is important to remember that even if it seems things are not perfectly aligned in your life. The Sun rules your sign, so right now you are feeling especially strong and able to get back in touch with your inner essence.

This is the part of you that governs your truth. It helps you know authentically what is a definite yes and what is an absolute no. Trust these feelings that you have and your ability to show up as yourself regardless of what the situation or scenario is.

You have the ability during the next few weeks to make decisions that will change your life direction. It has been something that has been in the works for a few years, but now it seems that you are being guided to take a risk, jump, and see if you can fly.

You get to decide your own destiny and you ultimately are the creator of whatever reality you choose to live within. Do not forget that you were born to blaze your own path and enjoy life.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon and Jupiter in Aries play up your romantic life today encouraging you to take a risk that you have been considering for some time. Whether it is to put yourself back out there, end a relationship, or even step into a greater level of commitment, there is no reward without risk.

But being able to mean that you trust in yourself and the growth that you have done up until this point. You are not the same person that you were last summer but a big part of that is allowing yourself to move forward and make big life decisions that bring in new experiences. It is time to no longer dwell on what could have been and to embrace what is today.

Look at all the goods that you have in your life, the people that love you, and the possibilities that lay just beyond the horizon. All of it is yours, you just need to make the decisions to embrace what you have and go after what it is you genuinely want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.