Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 15, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, August 15, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Monday starts the week with the energy of a Life Path 11/2, the Inuitive, but with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aries, it may feel hard to find enough quiet time to think and dig into your own thoughts.

This Monday, the ticket to your success will be found in intentionality.

Wherever you can find the time to carve out space for meditation, prayer, and some form of detachment from life's adventures, try to take advantage of it.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

People speak all of the time, but when you hear news about a person, be sure to exercise discernment.

Gather facts, Aries, and vet what you hear for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You can easily lose sight of all the good things you have in your life if you're focused on what you lack.

Today, try to count blessings instead of defects. Think about your favor rather than any failures you've experienced this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Getting things in order may be boring and mundane, but it's also a time to celebrate your efforts.

You are making life easier for yourself. It's no small feat to streamline what you need. Removing barriers is a big deal and you ought to reward yourself for doing so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

A recent breakup is now in the rearview mirror, and you have returned to some sense of normalcy in your life.

This is when you may start to think about the future and who you will share it with.

You don't have to put yourself out there yet until you're ready but this simple shift in thinking can attract someone new into your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Love complicates things, and when you feel overwhelmed by all the emotions of a new relationship you may not recognize yourself.

You may even find yourself wondering what has happened to you. The confusion can be real for you and leave you bewildered and feeling wonderful all at the same time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

It's important to safeguard your emotions, Virgo. When you have met someone you find to be rare and special it's still no reason to drop your guards right away.

Romance takes time to build and you will want to give yourself the ability to get to know someone before becoming fully invested in them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

There is a lot going on and when you may have a lot of little decisions you need to make.

If you feel like you're in a state of confusion today, don't push yourself too hard. Sometimes life does not make sense and you need to slow down to figure things out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Families can make life feel overly complicated for no apparent reason other than everyone has their opinion and they all feel like their own is the right one.

You may feel a lot of pressure from others to be what they want you to be. Don't cave, though, Scorpio. Be yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You are at a crossroads where a decision needs to be made.

You may not know what you want right now or what you ought to choose, but your passion and heart will lead the way. So, allow it to show you what you don't know about yourself just yet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

It takes a lot of strength to face adversity, especially if you desire to keep traditions that others want to change.

There will always be a fad or what the crowd proposes must happen. It takes a lot of courage to go your own way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

When you're unsure what the truth is about a situation, it's important to pull away from the noise of life and listen to your heart.

You will need some time alone, Aquarius. Your inner voice will appreciate the silence and time to think free from distractions and the busyness of life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Things are a bit out of balance today. You have come so far so there are many adjustments that need to be made.

You may not know what to do because you're paving a new path for yourself. For now, go with the flow. You'll figure things out naturally.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.