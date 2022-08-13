Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 14, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 13, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, August 14, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
This Sunday, we need to focus on our courage and this may come with a few challenges.
Sunday's numerology is a 7, the Seeker, and as we search for answers to our most perplexing questions we ought not to be surprised by their complications.
How will this affect your zodiac sign on Sunday? Read your tarot card to find out.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Mars Sextile Neptune, August 11 – 20, 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Star
Today, pay attention to little things like repeating numbers and synchronicities. The universe has something to tell you so that you can become wiser and more thoughtful about a particular area of your life.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: King of Swords
Are you ready to start a new project? A brilliant idea may spark a strong desire to create something you've never considered doing before. Soon you'll be rolling up your sleeves, ready to start.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
You are full of determination and grit today. You don't need anyone to push you to get things done. You're ready to make decisions and put your money to work.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Page of Swords
An important message is coming your way. You will receive essential details and want to take action. When you hear important news, don't look the other way.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups
A lot of emotional support comes to you from friends and family members. Where you have felt alone in the world, ample support you've longed for and needed is on its way.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!
Today, you may feel like you can trust no one. You are seeing things that you know are red flags. Before jumping to a conclusion, continue to gather facts to determine if this relationship is truly what you need in your life.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
You are working hard to learn a new skill, and soon you'll be putting your talents to work. You may not be ready to take the lead, but soon you'll be on your way.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
You are too patient sometimes, and it's actually holding you back. So today, don't let apathy settle in. Let it go when it's time to leave a situation that's not working.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Emperor
You're in a bit of an argumentative mood today, Sagittarius. If you sense your temper rising, take a moment to pause and think through the consequences of saying what you're thinking.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Cups
It's OK to reminisce, Capricorn. There are specific memories about childhood that are pleasurable to think of. It's good to recall the days when you felt happiest and seek to repeat them in some way now and in the future.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
What stops you if you are ready to find new work or change jobs? So put out your resume and see where you may find a unique place in the world that will bring you much happiness and joy.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles
The protective warrior side of you is going to come out today. You are prepared to help others and ensure that any hurt hearts are healed with your love.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.