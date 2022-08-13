Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 14, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, August 14, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

This Sunday, we need to focus on our courage and this may come with a few challenges.

Sunday's numerology is a 7, the Seeker, and as we search for answers to our most perplexing questions we ought not to be surprised by their complications.

How will this affect your zodiac sign on Sunday? Read your tarot card to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Today, pay attention to little things like repeating numbers and synchronicities. The universe has something to tell you so that you can become wiser and more thoughtful about a particular area of your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Are you ready to start a new project? A brilliant idea may spark a strong desire to create something you've never considered doing before. Soon you'll be rolling up your sleeves, ready to start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are full of determination and grit today. You don't need anyone to push you to get things done. You're ready to make decisions and put your money to work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

An important message is coming your way. You will receive essential details and want to take action. When you hear important news, don't look the other way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

A lot of emotional support comes to you from friends and family members. Where you have felt alone in the world, ample support you've longed for and needed is on its way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Today, you may feel like you can trust no one. You are seeing things that you know are red flags. Before jumping to a conclusion, continue to gather facts to determine if this relationship is truly what you need in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are working hard to learn a new skill, and soon you'll be putting your talents to work. You may not be ready to take the lead, but soon you'll be on your way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are too patient sometimes, and it's actually holding you back. So today, don't let apathy settle in. Let it go when it's time to leave a situation that's not working.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're in a bit of an argumentative mood today, Sagittarius. If you sense your temper rising, take a moment to pause and think through the consequences of saying what you're thinking.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's OK to reminisce, Capricorn. There are specific memories about childhood that are pleasurable to think of. It's good to recall the days when you felt happiest and seek to repeat them in some way now and in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

What stops you if you are ready to find new work or change jobs? So put out your resume and see where you may find a unique place in the world that will bring you much happiness and joy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

The protective warrior side of you is going to come out today. You are prepared to help others and ensure that any hurt hearts are healed with your love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.