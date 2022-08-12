Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 13, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, August 13, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

On Saturday, the day's numerology invites us to take up a cause we feel passionate about. The numerology of the day brings with it a 9 energy, and this is associated with the Humanitarian.

Being a humanitarian sound noble enough, but there's one fact that remains when we are working toward a goal in hopes of improving situations for people.

Personalities and visions clash. Points of view and perspective are challenged, and we ought to expect this in our own lives as well.

Fortunately, the day brings a lot of fire energy from the sky with the Sun and Moon. We have the Sun in Leo stroking our courage and the Moon in Aries giving us relentless resolve.

How will this affect your tarot card reading for Saturday? Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Aries, self-doubt can rock your confidence today, but look into your past and see how well your heart has helped you before.

You have to trust yourself. You know what you want, and even if you make a mistake, you can get back into the grind and do better the next time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You feel betrayed, but you don't need to allow someone's decisions to stop you from your dreams.

Not doing what you dreamed with them can be painful, but these are your dreams. Don't give them to anyone else. Go for what you believe in for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You love change, and that's part of what makes you so unique, but for today, following the rules may appeal to you.

It's mentally easier to follow the path of another. You may even like that the outcome is predictable, and most of what you need is already provided for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are ready to start a new project, Cancer. First, consider all the things that have captured your interest.

Narrow your choices down to two, then decide which one has the lowest hanging fruit so you can begin.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You may feel as though life is unfair for you right now, but there may be a reason why a blessing is blocked. On the other hand, you might be dodging a bullet and avoiding catastrophe.

Wait and watch, Leo. You'll soon see this was a good event for you once the dust settled.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Your emotions are working as a guide, and they will help you better understand yourself and others.

Use this time to observe before jumping to conclusions. You'll learn more by watching and seeing how things go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Give yourself a bit of joy by spending a small amount of your money on something fun and enjoyable.

Don't you deserve a little treat, Libra? You've worked hard for income, so why not?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

When something comes to a close, there are shed tears, sorrow, and moments of regret.

But there's also the elation of what will become and what you can have in the future. Focus on that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a lot of grit, Sagittarius.

You have resilience and an ability to pull yourself through the most challenging times. You will not waiver on your resolve. You believe in yourself, and it shows.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

If you want to become an entrepreneur and start your own business begin smart by creating a plan.

Get advice from someone who has built one before. Talk to someone who can help you fine-tune your idea and make a business plan.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's time to be still and quiet, Aquarius. This day is perfect for reading, writing, and doing research.

You are ready to learn, and your mind is wide open for new and fresh ideas.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things are coming to you, Pisces. Even a dark cloud pours rain that makes a garden grow.

Your heart may be heavy, but the tears you cry now will be where you reap the most significant rewards.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.