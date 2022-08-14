The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 15, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 15, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Grab your to-do list and dust off your forgotten goals. This week, we are starting things off in a wonderful way and everything flows.

We have two fire signs igniting the sky: an Aries Moon and a Sun in Leo.

This powerful pair gives us the motivational mindset to make things happen.

We are focused on the positives and feel optimistic about the future. The Sun in Leo gives us the ability to stand out and make a great impression with others—at work and in our relationships.





Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You do things your own way today, and it can be a sudden change from what you've ordinarily done. Some people may perceive your change as drastic but you have been thinking about things for a long time.

Measure your success in a way that ensures you focus on your strengths and not your weaknesses.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Letting go of what was is such a freeing move for you, Taurus, and it can also require an adjustment in your thinking. Your guardian angel knows what you need. If something or someone has been moved away from you, have faith that this is the path you both must be on at this time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Meeting a friend or finding someone new in your life that seems to fit all your parts is an act of divine timing.

You can meet many soulmates in your lifetime. Today you may meet a kindred that is able to reflect love into your life in many new ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Roll up your sleeves, Cancer, you're about to start a new beginning.

You may feel risk averse during this time period. It can be hard to avoid certain problems, so when you do have to take a risk, make sure it's calculated.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Trust the universe to be there to guide you along the way. There are ways that the universe speaks—repeat numbers and coincidences.

Use these signals to help confirm what you feel in your heart.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Keep certain things to yourself, Virgo. You may need to hold back a little longer before you rush to reveal all that you're thinking.

Have faith that when the timing is right, you'll know. For now, it's better to exercise discretion and keep information to yourself until later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your heart is wide open to love, Libra, and it's a beautiful feeling. Enjoy a little bit of playfulness. You have a youthful side to you, and it's so good when you can let it come out to see the world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There is much work to be done, and you will want to exercise patience as you tend to all the details.

You don't want to rush ahead and cut corners. It's much better to pace yourself and do a good job even if it takes a while longer than usual.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Surrendering requires hope and faith and it's an act of creation, Sagittarius.

Once you allow yourself to not take full ownership of the process, amazing things can happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Listen to your friends and family because their advice is also collective wisdom. You may know a lot of information, but there is always room to grow and to adjust where you can improve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Use this time to look inwardly and reflect on your life overall. There's always room for adjustments and for making important changes.

You may not see what they are right now because you're in the moment. A little detachment in order to think can be exactly what you need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes you have to raise your hands and release a problem to God. There are going to be days when you truly are powerless to evoke change.

You may want to influence an outcome, but there will be days when the bottom line is to accept 'what will be, will be.'

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.