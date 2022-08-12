The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 13, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Pisces, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

When the Moon is in the watery depths of a Pisces zodiac sign we have a tendency to dream amazing things. During the next few days, those of us who have dreams vivid in color can blame it on the changing energy of the Moon.

Today, the Moon will be in harmony with the Leo Sun, and this is a welcomed relief after the intensity of the Super Moon in Aquarius from Friday.

This weekend is perfect for escapism using art, music, or dance as a medium, but astrologers will warn all of us to exercise caution and even to avoid any substances that alter the mind.

When the Moon pairs with Neptune in Pisces, it can be easy to misuse or have stronger effects.





Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's time for self-reflection. Today as the Moon is in the zodiac of Pisces, you are intuitively gifted.

Use this energy to write, draw, listen to music or go for a walk to gather your thoughts. You're ready for more but first, understand your big why.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You learn from experiences with others today, so choose your company wisely. If you can, be selective about the people you spend most of your time with today.

Allow room for conversations and anticipate they may lean more on the spiritual side. Even if you typically avoid discussing spiritual topics, today is a good day to make an exception to this rule.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Dream a big dream, Gemini. As the Moon spends the day in Pisces, you may feel overly optimistic, even to a fault.

But, this energy is perfect for envisioning a brighter future and exploring your opportunities. You can imagine stepping outside of your comfort zones and learning to do new things that challenge you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, the universe will try to get your attention.

You naturally sense things when the Moon is in your spiritual sector and in the zodiac of Pisces. Your intuitive nature comes alive, so nurture it.

Spend a little more time in nature. Listen to chant music or clear your home of

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, miracles happen every day, and if you are hoping for something to come to you—that you need or want— then ask for it from your higher power.

Amazing things happen when you demonstrate an act of faith and trust in the universe. One small amount of belief can go a long way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may fall in love, Virgo. You can feel swept away by an opportunity to enjoy life at the level you've hoped for. You may fall in love with a soulmate after meeting them online.

Perhaps a passion project you've wanted to work on is arranged, and you can begin to do your magic. Something that borders along the lines of transcendental is preparing for you today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The past has lessons for you to learn, and when you look back with an open mind and heart, you gain a renewed perspective.

You did not notice things before because you were in the situation, but today, the 20/20 vision becomes crystal clear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends can be such a resource, Scorpio, and today you may find that a person you are close to pulls through for you.

They may have the right advice or ability to speak into your world. However, there are amazing things to learn from another person, and today will bring you those opportunities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your career is starting to blossom amazingly, Sagittarius.

Some significant changes may bring you new opportunities that help you to realize specific dreams. What you hoped for may come to you after all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your words carry healing power today, Capricorn. Use your words to create experiences full of meaning.

You bring new life into the world through what you think, read, and say. Surrounds yourself with powerful motivational quotes and ponder their deeper meaning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, be cautious with spending and be sure to check the facts. You may find that someone is overpromising and underdelivering.

If you enter into any financial commitments, double-check the details to get all the facts in writing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today it's a beautiful time to learn about yourself and what you want from life.

Use this day while the Moon is in your zodiac sign to reconnect with your life's purpose and dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.