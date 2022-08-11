The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Full Moon in Aquarius, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

We experience another Full Moon in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. This Full Moon is the second one in the sign of the water bearer, and the first took place in the middle of July.

When the Moon repeats the same lunar phase in the same zodiac sign it gives us an opportunity to reflect on our past and see where the lines of fate may connect.

On Friday, consider what happened during the month of July. Did you have an event grab your attention and turn your sights on other things?

Perhaps you realize you have a talent you need to hone in on and improve, but you can't due to other responsibilities you've placed upon yourself, but now it's time to let them go.

Or maybe you have a friendship that takes up a lot more time than it should, and the truth is, their presence in your life is hurting you more than helping, and you need to cut the strings.

This Moon will connect with Saturn, which is the planet of judgment, structure, and restrictions, but it's also the karmic energy of fate, destiny, and where you need to work hardest to get a reward.

During this Full Moon release, it's time to let go of things we no longer need or want, particularly in relationships with toxic partners, friends, and individuals within our network.

Then, focus in to create the environment you need to accomplish your goals. Note: The funny thing about Saturn is even if you don't want to do it, eventually you may be forced to do so by powers outside of your control.

With Leo season bringing themes of courage, prepare yourself to see the magic that Saturn has a tendency to do, that feels both difficult, but also relieving.

Because whenever Saturn squares Uranus (as it will during this transit) like a tired, dried-out rubber band breaks when stretched to its limitations, you may also experience a break in an area where your life has become frayed but you were unable to find the courage to make the change yourself.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, there's no place for toxic people and energy vampires in your life. So today, it's time to clean your friend's list on social media. Banish the negativity from your feeds so that you have more control over the type of messages you read.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, being in a job where you feel underpaid and underappreciated is not easy. The full moon may nudge you to change careers. While acting impulsively may not be an option, now is a good time to put your feelers out to see what opportunities are out there for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, break free from old opinions and ways of thinking. You have changed and grown so much over the last few years. As a result, some of your routines are officially archaic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, something may be taken off of your plate and given to someone else. While losing a task can feel like a demotion, don't take this personally. It was not meant for you, and now you can focus on what will truly bring you joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, a potential breakup could be on the horizon. You may find that you've outgrown a relationship, and for you to meet the person you're meant to be with, you may need to let go of someone you care for but do not truly love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, bad habits die hard, but that does not mean you can't learn new ones. You may find yourself recognizing what no longer works in your life. This insight will help you see where your most significant improvements can occur.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a summer fling or passion project is starting to wind down. Now you can focus on more important things. This is a good time for you to plan the next few months with intention.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a difficult working situation is coming to an end. However, there are special lessons you were meant to learn, so as you look in the rearview mirror of your professional life, ask yourself what you could have done better and start planning to self-improve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, unkind words may reveal the true nature of a person's intentions toward you. So when someone decides to show you who they are, don't pretend you didn't see it. A red flag is nothing to ignore.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's time to remove any unnecessary clutter from your life, including furniture and personal possessions that are best used by someone else. If you have been thinking about minimalism, this week may bring your desire for less to a head.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a chapter in your personal life begins, and you can write whatever story you want. In addition, you are given a chance to start over again in any way you want, so take advantage of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the past will always be with you, and you can be proud of your history. What makes you unique are all the experiences you have been through. As you search for meaning, remember that your life story differs from anyone else's.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.