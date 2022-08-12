The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, August 13, 2022

The energy of the day becomes a bit rebellious as you are seeking to change things up in your life under the energy of Mars and Uranus in Taurus.

Still coming off the third and final super Moon of the year which occurred in Aquarius just a few days ago, the time is ripe to start breaking out of the routines that have kept you from being absolutely in love with your life.

Today the Moon is still in Pisces, casting an ethereal and dreamy glow about the day.

However, it forms a connection with Uranus in Taurus just as Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

These energies bring out the rebel within you that craves to shake things up and do something out of the ordinary.

Part of this is to bring back that theme of joy into your own life, but the other is because you are seeking a life that gives you more space to grow and stretch your beautiful wings.

At the beginning of the month, Uranus and The North Node united in Taurus sending shockwaves into even the most stable of lives helping you see what was feeling limiting or even stifling.

Since then, the cosmos has been guiding you to reflect more on the decisions you feel drawn to make about yourself and your life rather than just continuing because that was the path that you had started.

Today, as the Pisces Moon unites with Uranus in Taurus, you are seeking excitement and adventure.

This makes it an amazing day to take off with friends, do something spontaneous, and reignite that joy for living that you once had.

Whatever it is, today’s priority is on living, not just existing.

This is magnified by Mars in Taurus aligning with Pluto in Capricorn which makes you extremely ambitious and goal orientated.

The difference is that right now it is not necessarily about that next job promotion or even manifesting that relationship you desire, but about you knowing in your heart that you are living your life on your own terms.

This is an invitation from the universe.

An invitation to do something different today, to stretch beyond your normal Saturday routines, and to allow yourself to discover all that exists within life when you make space to receive it.

Life is not only a series of plans and what must be done but it is also supposed to be a grand adventure and today is a chance for you to do just that.

There may be some instances today where you realize that by making space for the spontaneous, you actually become closer to what changes you do want to make, not because you planned it, but instead because you gave yourself the freedom to experience joy.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

So much exists outside what becomes your norm, that to fully embrace and experience it, you need to make the conscious choice to step out of it and see just how amazing life can be when you fully let it.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on August 13, 2022?

For Saturday, it could be Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With both Mars and Uranus currently in your sign, it is time to let yourself live a little. The passion that you are feeling right now is something incredibly powerful that needs to be harnessed and taken advantage of. As much as you are an earth sign which means that you naturally crave stability, right now, you are being asked to take some risks.

These are not anything that would threaten your well-being or future, but you are being encouraged to stretch beyond your normal limits. To do something you would not have previously and to prioritize your life in a new and exciting way is all part of you learning that stability does not just come from having things remain the same, but from you trusting yourself so explicitly that you allow yourself the room to truly experience all that life has to offer.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus is your opposing sign which means that when there is planetary action in this sign it tends to bring up matters of the heart. Uranus and Mars are currently in Taurus which means it is combining the energies of the unexpected along with ambition.

You are truly being guided by the universe to try something new and step out from whatever cycle and pattern you have been enmeshed within. Uranus is not just bringing unexpected opportunities your way but also wants you to seek them out for yourself.

Whether it is a weekend holiday or trying a new restaurant. Seek more of what is new rather than just sticking with the old. Mars is pushing you to make these changes, drawing you forward with passion and curiosity. By doing this, these same themes will present themselves in your romantic life, and by doing something different you just may cross paths with a new and very positive romantic interest.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While others may be challenged by so much change being in the waters right now, you are feeling right at home. The Moon is currently in your sign helping you to navigate your emotional depths right now so that you can seek out the new experiences that resonate the most with you.

Change is not ever something that you fear and usually, you are the one that creates waves of it for others. Today though it is time to take a break from being everyone’s personal guru and instead just focus on yourself.

Use the energy today to tune into what it is you want to do and what you need and then make plans (or unplans) to go along with that. You feel most yourself when you are near a body of water, so take off for the day, head to a new beach or lake spot, and see what comes up. Look for numbers and synchronicities to see where the universe wants to place you today and most of all, enjoy the ride.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.