The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022 is the kind of day when we don't want to face reality, and this makes it a rough day for three zodiac signs.

On Monday, there's something going on in our lives and we simply wish to walk away from it, no matter what it is or how much it demands our attention.

We find solace in the corners of our minds, and we seriously do not wish to be disturbed.

While we know that we will eventually have to face whatever trauma this is, today is the day we seek to escape everything that resembles trouble.

Today, we are under the cosmic influence of Moon sextile Saturn, and the energy emitted today is the kind where we prefer to avoid difficulty, rather than take it on.

Saturn vibes tend to inhibit us, and with the Moon rules our emotions, we find a retreat inside ourselves rather than out there in the big, bad world.

That's how we perceive the world today; big and bad. And we want nothing to do with it. It's us against them, in our minds, and if there's even the slightest chance of avoiding confrontation today, then we'll grab it.

What makes this day extra rough is that 'grabbing' it will be hard to do, and we may be forced to look directly at what disturbs us so deeply. It's like the old 'rock and a hard place' idea; we can't find a comfortable resting spot.

And that is, of course, all we crave. We are not ready for this day, and some of us will take it harder than others. How we take the pressure of this day will depend on how true to our Zodiac sign we are.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, here are which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let's get right to the point: you really resent being put in the position of having to do something you really don't want to do. So much so, that when asked to get involved today, you'll feel so trapped that you might just fake being sick, to get out of it. You don't want to deal with this 'thing' and you know you have to sooner or later.

Today is way too demanding for your Leo heart and you'll end up being dragged into the truth of whatever it is that you've been avoiding. It seems that you cannot escape the clutches of Moon sextile Saturn, as it completely disables you from doing things 'your way.'

Your day will be spent in frustration and anguish; your resentment levels will be sky high, and you'll have no one to direct your duty at because this doesn't have anything to do with anyone but your own self.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In trying something new out, you have found out that once again, you are prone to obsession. This is dangerous during a transit like Moon sextile Saturn, as it sets up way too many obstacles for your obsession to thrive in.

If you are on a new diet or are trying out a healthier lifestyle experience, the commitment involved will become overwhelming and you will be tempted to fail. Saturn energy lets you know that this commitment is either real, obsessive and forever, or a total failure. You are at odds with your own body today, and it seems as though your mind is your only friend.

Still, your mind turns on you, too, making you feel the pressure of your goals. You want to be healthy but you've taken on a diet or lifestyle change that is absolutely more than you can handle. Being that you are obsessive and choose NOT to fail, you will find that this day is very hard for you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You thought you could get away with denying something in your life, as it seems to be working for you until today, August 8, 2022, when you notice that your plan has gone astray.

There is someone in your life that you never wanted to see or speak to again, and you've spent so much time away from them that you felt you were finally in the clear; no more 'them' to bother you. Today changes that by bringing this person's presence back into your life, through social media.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you will be thrown into thoughts of the past; you will be highly disturbed and angered at having to see them again, and it will eat at you.

While you don't have to do much about it, you will feel disappointed in yourself for giving them the free space in your head, as they do not deserve a molecule more of you than what they've already taken. Your day will be hard because you will not walk away, instead, you'll indulge in making yourself feel terrible.

