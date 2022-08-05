Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For August 8 – August 14, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope for August 8 – 14, 2022 for each zodiac sign brings an intense collection of astrological events that will have you understanding what has reached an end in your life and what is now on the horizon to begin.

It may not look like a very active week; however, the events that occur are those which have not just lasting effects on your romantic life, but which hold enough power to change the energetic landscape of the entire week.

The week begins with the Lion’s Gate portal peaking on Monday, August 8th.

The Lion’s Gate occurs when the Sun in Leo aligns with Sirius the star and Earth bringing in a new fresh wave of energy that helps you align to your highest self.

In relationships, this becomes important because it means that you are making choices that align with the life that you want to lead now and, in the future, instead of continuing with past patterns.

When you know better, you are then prepared to do better which is what the overall theme of this portal holds.

Once you have realized and accepted your own wounds and the reasons for making the choices that you have in your relationships, then you are prepared to start making different decisions.

The Lion’s Gate portal infuses your life with passion, hope, and the sense that anything is possible if only you take the first step at creating it.

This ties in with the energy on August 11th, an interesting numerological date as well since eleven is one of two master numbers, the other being twenty-two that doesn’t reduce to a single number and instead stay just as it is. Master numbers in astrology are known as builder days and important events will often occur on these dates which help you truly feel like you are building that life that you have been dreaming of.

Change is easier to come by on these numerological dates as well as feeling like you can take more risks in order to achieve it.

This sets you up to take full advantage of Venus shifting into Leo and the Super Full Moon in Aquarius which both occur on this date.

Venus in Leo brings bold energy into your romantic life, encouraging you to speak the truth of your feelings and not hold back out of fear or even uncertainty.

Everything becomes either a complete yes under this energy or a resounding no.

It is important to listen to your feelings as they arise under this new Venus energy because it has the capability to bring you to a new level within your romantic relationship.

The Super Full Moon in Aquarius however is bringing up the issue of peace that you feel within your romantic life.

Both Saturn, the planet that rules karmic lessons and divine timing, and Uranus, the ruler of unexpected change and freedom, will be at play during this lunation causing just enough friction for you to be in the place to feel driven to start transforming this area of your life.

Together these astrological events are not just trying to help you follow your heart or to move past obstacles that have been in the way of you doing just that but to understand the importance of cultivating a sense of peace within your romantic relationship.

Often this sense of peace is one that is disrupted by chaos and drama becoming the norm.

Whether it is because of resisting important changes, unhealthy relationship qualities, or even your own wounds that you are bringing into it, peace can be something that is dismissed or even forgotten about.

Under this week’s energy; however, there is a return to realizing that love and romance do not have to be chaotic.

It does not have to monopolize your entire thought process or even cause anxiety.

It should be your refuge away from the world and while never perfect, should add to the sense of peace and stability you feel within yourself, never detracting from it.

But it also raises the awareness that peace, often like commitment in love, is not just something that happens, but something that is created choice by choice helping you realize that if it is not present in your current romantic life, then it is time to start making different decisions.

Here are a few dates to mark in your calendar for this week's love horoscope.

Monday, August 8th

The Lion’s Gate Portal peaks today which bring in an intense energetic wave. The Lion’s Gate Portal is created when the Sun in Leo aligns with Sirius, the star, and Earth, in one direct line that peaks on August 8th of each year.

Together this energy helps you align to your highest self and to start making choices from your healing versus your wounding.

For relationships, this portal always has the capability to create the feeling of jumping timelines which means that you can make drastic changes within your life in a short period of time. Leo is all about following your heart, and Sirius brings in adoration and passion.

It is time that you started to live the life you truly desire and release anything that feels merely like an obligation or responsibility, which also means the same is true for your romantic life.

Thursday, August 11th

Today holds a double dose of astrological love energy as Venus moves into Leo and the Super Full Moon in Aquarius. Venus is the planet of love which means that as it shifts into Leo today it will affect how you approach relationships and even love itself.

Leo is bold, proud, and generous. Big declarations of love occur under Venus in Leo. This brings an energy of intensity to any connections as it becomes more about following your heart at any cost rather than playing it safe.

Venus in Leo holds the potential for proposals as well as romantic surprises. Venus in Leo brings your big feelings out to play as under this energy there are no lukewarm emotions, everything is either red hot or not at all. While the truth of your feelings in relationships can sometimes cause confusion, under this energy you will gain clarity because how you genuinely feel about someone will become clear.

Venus in Leo does not hold back and it is important during this astrological chapter, you don’t either.

Occurring on this same day the Super Full Moon rises in Aquarius. This is the third and final Super Moon of the year which means that it may hold some conclusions to issues that have been at play since June. Super Moon s are brighter, bigger, and closer to earth magnifying the energy of the Moon.

Romantically this will culminate with events and themes that began around the June 14th, 2022, Super Full Moon in Sagittarius. Now, three Moons later, a decision is ready to be reached which will unlock the next level of your own life.

With the Moon in Aquarius, it brings together the power of healing and independence allowing you to make sure that you are following your own path and desires rather than simply doing what you are supposed to. It holds the possibility to help you align with that Venus in Leo energy and follow your heart, no matter where it may lead.

Here's each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for August 8 – 14, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 10th

Your ruling planet, Mars, is currently on Taurus helping you to make decisions that bring greater stability and peace into your life. Today this planet aligns with Neptune in Pisces helping you to remember what it was you truly had dreamed love would be.

Even though you tend to be more pragmatic when it comes to relationships, this is a sign from the universe to tap back into those visions you had for your love life and make sure that you are making choices that help in the creation of them, instead of purely the stagnation of it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 11th

During the Super Full Moon in Aquarius, the Uranus and North Node union in Taurus will be reactivated. This powerful transit, which was exact on July 31st, helped you see the truth of your romantic life as well as the decisions that you needed to start making to progress things to the next level.

During this lunation, expect matters to become intense helping push you towards that next chapter of your life, don’t be afraid to give up the good to make space for the amazing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, August 13th

Mars in Taurus will align with Pluto in Capricorn today bringing up themes around intimacy. This can be emotional, mental, and even physical intimacy. While life does get busy, it is important to make sure that you are being available to connect to your partner, creating space for both of you to feel like you are growing in your relationship with each other. Your relationship should be your source of peace and comfort but to achieve that, you also need to make room for that to happen.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, August 9th

Venus in Cancer connects with Pluto in Capricorn today revealing what has previously been hidden. These two planets together highlight themes of revelations in your relationships. Whether it is finding out about something that you previously were unaware of or only the truth of your own feelings.

The energy today is one that will help you harness the depth of your own truth so that you can use that to transform your relationship. For some, it may mean a breakup and for others, it could be a deeper commitment. Just be aware and make sure you are not compromising your truth for the sake of anyone else.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 11th

Aquarius is the sign that highlights themes in your romantic life. This Super Full Moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius as well as Uranus in Taurus helping you to not just create changes in this area of your life but to do so because of important lessons learned.

It is never too late for a new beginning or for you to truly decide to start doing things differently, but it does begin with taking that single step forward which you will be encouraged to do this week. There is no going back, only forward.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, August 12th

Mars is currently on Taurus bringing a sense of stability to all of the choices and actions that you take. Today this planet will align with Neptune in Pisces, helping you to take the steps to make your dreams a reality.

Remember what you had believed love could be before you had ever gotten your heart broken or were made to think that it was not possible. Reconnect to that truth and hope so that the choices you make are based on what you know love is supposed to be, rather than what it is not.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, August 9th

Venus in Cancer uniting with Pluto in Capricorn brings up themes of romance close to home. This activates themes related to commitment, home, and family. Venus represents love, while Pluto rules truth and transformation. If you have been questioning the truth or purpose of your current relationship or the life that you have created together, this is the time to start making different decisions.

Ignoring anything will not make it go away instead deeply honor your own feelings so that you can make sure that you are aligned with the life that you are creating.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 11th

The Super Full Moon in Aquarius activates the Uranus North Node union in Taurus. The earth sign of Taurus is one that holds great significance for your romantic life and while it was exact on July 31st, this lunation will trigger similar themes that arose during that time.

These two planets are helping you transform your romantic life so that you can create more space for your fate to step in, rather than your wounding. Meet everything with an open heart and open mind so that you can create exactly the relationship that you desire.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, August 12th

Mars in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces shedding light on action that you are feeling driven to take in terms of commitment and the home that you share with your romantic partner. Pisces rules your home and family so when it connects to Mars in Taurus, it is about making different decisions to create a life that aligns more deeply with your truth.

You may be slower to make choices, but it is all part of you implementing the lessons that you have learned so that you no longer need to keep repeating certain romantic lessons.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 8th

Venus in Cancer unites with Neptune in Pisces this week bringing themes of relationships and conversations to the forefront of your focus. Cancer rules all things romance related to you and with only a few days left in this sign, it is time to start having those important conversations that you have been avoiding.

Neptune in Pisces is helping to bring you back to your own sense of self, including your pure view of love and the peace that you know it should bring to your life. Make sure that you address anything that is taking away from that or detracting from it as now is truly the time to start making the changes that you have been seeking.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 11th

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Leo activating your romantic relationships in the best way possible. This is a fantastic time for love, and you will feel the shift almost immediately as you are able to feel like you can shine in this area of your life once again.

You will be able to speak the truth with greater confidence, as well as discuss the intensity of your feelings and take action to create a deeper sense of commitment. There are no limits during this time, only love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 8th

Neptune in Pisces aligns with Venus in Cancer today as the Lion’s Gate Portal peaks. This brings together your own sense of self with how you express yourself in love. There is growth towards being able to bring up matters and express yourself authentically and healthier in relationships.

This aspect means that you are less likely to sacrifice your own feelings for those of another, even if you love them. The truth takes on a new meaning around this time as you finally learn what it means to not give up your own sense of peace for that of someone else.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.