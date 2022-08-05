The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 6, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 05, 2022
Aries
Someone has a crush on you, Aries. You may discover that a person you have liked for some time is also feeling the same way for you.
Taurus
A relationship is ready to move to the next level, Taurus. You are so romantic and endearing. Use this day to demonstrate your charm and seductive prowess.
Gemini
It's so nice when someone else takes initiative, Gemini. You may find that a person you care for is doing little things to go out of their way to show you their love. Enjoy it, and say so.
Cancer
It's a wonderful day for romantic adventures. Try something new that also creates a memory. Go on a date or make the night a romantic evening for two at home.
Leo
Is it time to introduce your love to your family? Perhaps it's the moment you've been waiting for. You might be surprised to discover that they already knew you were falling in love.
Virgo
Open up about your feelings, Virgo. It's time to let your sentimental side come out and shine. Your heart is ready to reveal its true intentions. it's a great day to say "I love you" for the first time.
Libra
Today is perfect for going shopping and buying a special gift for someone you love.
Scorpio
It's a wonderful day for tending to your own needs and rekindling a sense of security and self-care.
Sagittarius
You are ready to let go of the past and make a new future for yourself, especially in the area of romantic relationships.
Capricorn
A friend is hoping you feel the same way. They are falling in love with you and maybe you are ready to see where the relationship will go.
Aquarius
If you're single, it's OK to feel passionate about your work and not pursue a love interest at this time. You are working on healing your heart, and this process takes time.
Pisces
A long-distance romance may start to show signs of promise. It's a great day for meeting a special person online, especially if you have not met someone in your own community despite trying to do so lately.
