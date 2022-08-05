The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 6, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 6, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, August 06, 2022.

Aries

Someone has a crush on you, Aries. You may discover that a person you have liked for some time is also feeling the same way for you.

Taurus

A relationship is ready to move to the next level, Taurus. You are so romantic and endearing. Use this day to demonstrate your charm and seductive prowess.

Gemini

It's so nice when someone else takes initiative, Gemini. You may find that a person you care for is doing little things to go out of their way to show you their love. Enjoy it, and say so.

Cancer

It's a wonderful day for romantic adventures. Try something new that also creates a memory. Go on a date or make the night a romantic evening for two at home.

Leo

Is it time to introduce your love to your family? Perhaps it's the moment you've been waiting for. You might be surprised to discover that they already knew you were falling in love.

Virgo

Open up about your feelings, Virgo. It's time to let your sentimental side come out and shine. Your heart is ready to reveal its true intentions. it's a great day to say "I love you" for the first time.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra

Today is perfect for going shopping and buying a special gift for someone you love.

Scorpio

It's a wonderful day for tending to your own needs and rekindling a sense of security and self-care.

Sagittarius

You are ready to let go of the past and make a new future for yourself, especially in the area of romantic relationships.

Capricorn

A friend is hoping you feel the same way. They are falling in love with you and maybe you are ready to see where the relationship will go.

Aquarius

If you're single, it's OK to feel passionate about your work and not pursue a love interest at this time. You are working on healing your heart, and this process takes time.

Pisces

A long-distance romance may start to show signs of promise. It's a great day for meeting a special person online, especially if you have not met someone in your own community despite trying to do so lately.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.