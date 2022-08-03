The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, August 4, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 4, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, August 04, 2022.

Aries

You need some time for yourself to refuel. You may be burned out from daily life that which makes it hard to reconnect with your romantic side. Today, when you give, give to yourself.

Taurus

Love that is real is pure in its expression. It's so easy to tell what real love is if you pay attention to how someone acts toward you and whether or not their words match their actions.

Gemini

Today, if you've been hoping to start a family, it's a good time to have this conversation with your partner. You may be feeling the tick of your biological clock and feel that you are ready.

Cancer

Surround yourself with good things, Cancer. Love is a combination of what you do but also who you are inside and out. Be around the things you love and attract into your life that support your beliefs.

Leo

Your confidence is attractive and alluring. Practice being your natural self. It's what people find this trait attractive in you.

Virgo

See what type of love life you want to have in the future. A vision for your future is so important, Virgo. When you can see it in your mind's eye, it's so much easier to sense when you're with the right person and are where you belong.

Libra

Good relationships are so rewarding. If your current relationships are creating more grief and less joy, take note. It may mean it's time for you to make changes with who you associate with. It may be time to expand your dating options.

Scorpio

Sometimes a breakup is a wise decision. It can feel uncomfortable for a while after you decide to detach from someone you once loved; however, once you overcome this feeling of discomfort, you start to feel relieved and glad that you make the right choice.

Sagittarius

Deciding to be with someone exclusively is a big decision. You may need to think about this a bit longer. Don't be anxious that you will miss out on being with someone who wants you to date no one else. This is a decision you need to make with your heart, but also with your mind.

Capricorn

When you have found someone who is your soulmate, you will know that your relationship is meant to be. You have an inherent sense that your hearts connect and everything falls into place.

Aquarius

Date but take a small amount of time after to evaluate how things went. You also get to pick a person and decide if they are going to make a good partner for you. You want to be selective and pick a person who is good for your entire life.

Pisces

Love takes time to learn. Study love and how to be a good partner. You were not born knowing how to get everything right. Have a mindset that you are constantly striving to be the best version of you that you can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.