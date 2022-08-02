Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 3, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

Endings can be helpful to you at this time. They usher in a new beginning that allows you to try something new. Newness will add value to your life that you have not experienced before.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

You can trust your heart, Taurus. At first, things felt uncertain. But today, you get the confirmation you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Come out and have fun, Gemini. Your homebody side has had it's fun, now it's time for you to enjoy life and party a little bit. The summer is here; enjoy it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Trust your inner voice. Your heart is speaking to you for a reason. So, listen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Don't believe everything you hear. Gossip can be rampant today. Trust your own instincts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

It's time to wait. Eagerness can lead to waste. Don't rush into something out of fear.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You're no longer learning. You are ready to go out and make it in the world. You've gained much of the knowledge you need and can start to put your talents to good use.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You are a caretaker today. You have so much loving energy to share and give to others. invest your time into people you love, and spend time with them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The problems you were facing are now starting to disappear. Any bills you had to pay, are going to be paid in full. You can begin to save once again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

A difficult period in your life has passed. People who betrayed you at first got the best of you. You're stronger now and able to see manipulative situations for what they are before they start to take root.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Today is perfect for a quiet working day. Do difficult tasks that require a lot of energy and effort. You are able to focus much better now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

A difficult person decides to move on. They take their negative energy with them, and you get to focus on the good things that life has to offer without their influence.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.