This week’s lucky energy is dominated by Mercury moving into detail-orientated Virgo helping you plan what you genuinely want to create.

Nothing happens by accident or by chance.

Luck is not just purely those divine moments from the universe but those moments that you decide to take matters into your own hands and start planning for success.

The week begins coming off the Uranus North Node union in Taurus.

These aspects bring together unexpected events and the fate that you are moving towards in this life, bringing in greater abundance and stability.

In itself, this will set the tone not just for the week but for the next fifteen-year cycle which means that this energy will cast a risk-taking fated vibe over the entire week.

With this at play, you will be more apt to want to try new things, act in ways that you have been dreaming of, and to even have some important conversations.

Aiding in this new energy of creation, Mercury, the planet of communication moves into Virgo helping you to iron out the details and make sure that you are not missing some important steps in whatever process you are involved in.

The First Quarter Moon occurs in Scorpio midweek prompting you to evaluate what you need to leave behind to move ahead.

In many ways, this is the theme for the week as you realize that part of your plans for the new year must include aspects of your past as well.

This can often be the most challenging aspect of life; to feel like you are leaving behind pieces of yourself as you move towards what feels like it is meant for you.

But really this is the cycle of life and recognizing that only those things that are truly meant for you will last forever or find you at a later point on your journey.

You cannot plan for the unexpected, which is what may arise this week, but you can plan for your own success which will guarantee that you will be able to move through anything that does arise.

Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For August 1 - 7, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 1st

The week begins with retrograde Jupiter in your sign aligning with the Sun in Leo. This is a bright transit that brings some necessary reflection about how you want to create greater abundance in your life that first begins with yourself.

Often your own beliefs can limit what you create in your life and today this will shed light on where you have been afraid to make new plans because of what you fear you may lose. Allow yourself to honestly believe all things are possible.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 2nd

Mars and Uranus join today in Taurus blending their energies so harmoniously that they operate as one. This will allow you to put the action in where you want to make changes and where it may seem like you are being guided to seek newness.

Not everything you end up doing will be planned but it will make sure that you are able to seize every opportunity that comes your way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 5th

Physical health is important as it will then affect your mental and emotional health. Just as how you feel about yourself will dictate how you care for your body. These go hand in hand with true feeling and looking your best.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio today helps you to get off some of the thoughts and behaviors that have kept you from truly creating an optimal sense of health. This is a great time to start a new health regimen because you will be more apt to keep it up.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 7th

Venus still has a few more days in Cancer before shifting into Leo and today aligns with Neptune in Pisces. While Venus is most known for ruling matters of the heart, today this could bring up matters related to finances and real estate.

Especially with Neptune in the mix. If you have been considering moving somewhere new or even starting your own business, this is the time to act on those feelings. Allow yourself to start acting, especially if it feels like it is something that matters to you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 1st

The radiant Sun in Leo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries bringing to focus what actions you need to take to make your next set of dreams a reality. Do not let yourself get talked out of what you want to pursue and instead choose to plan.

Even if it feels like you cannot act on anything today, the creation of a plan is something that is action orientated and will get you one step closer. It can also help to feel like things are broken down into more manageable steps so that you do not become overwhelmed.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 4th

Mercury enters Virgo today empowering you to embrace all your ideas and ability to see a future that others may miss. Mercury rules thoughts and communication while Virgo can see all the details that can often be glossed over.

Together this will allow you to be able to see things as they are so that you can plan for success. If others do not seem to be on board with your ideas, do not waste time trying to convince them, they will come to see it soon enough.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 4th

Mercury shifting into Virgo opens you up to the world in a brand-new way. Virgo highlights the part of your life that concerns spirituality, beliefs, and even all matters of mysticism.

This may be an excellent time to allow yourself to start learning about things that you have been feeling called to pursue, including an astrology or tarot course. You may also receive some sudden insights into the greater meaning of past events allowing you to feel like you have a better understanding of the present.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 5th

The First Quarter Moon in your sign marks the beginning of a new phase in your life. With the Uranus North Node union in Taurus just days ago it is time for you to embrace a new chapter in your romantic life, but first, you may have to evaluate what is holding you back from doing so.

Whether it is people, situations, or even beliefs that you hold about what was or is supposed to happen. Today gives you the ability to truly let go of anything that is restricting you from new growth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 4th

As Mercury moves into Virgo all aspects of career and finances are highlighted. This has been an area that you have had under focus since the start of the year.

Mercury does rule communication and thoughts so any job interviews or presentations that you have during this time will do exceedingly well. This is your chance to not just shine in the workplace but to plan for how your career can shape the life that you live.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 5th

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings up matters of friends and those that you surround yourself with. Take stock of those that you spend the most time with and see how the choices that they make influence the ones that you have, especially recently.

Even if you think otherwise, there is a reason that we become more like the people that are closest to us. Make sure that everyone can support the lives that they hope to live instead of holding one another back, either way, it is time to be aware and plan to become better.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, August 6th

Saturn is currently retrograde in Aquarius and will join Mars in Taurus. Saturn has been moving through your sign for a couple of years now and as this is its last retrograde in your sign, it is time to see many of the lessons it brought to your life come together.

Mars in Taurus is going to help you act on what you have learned under the themes of inner security and boundaries. This is a wonderful time to return to your inner power and make sure that you do not ever again let someone else take that away from you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, August 3rd

Mars will join Uranus in Taurus highlighting aspects of communication for your midweek. This involves the reflection process that you have with yourself and conversations that you have with others.

Taurus is about bringing in greater abundance and stability but first, you must be willing to have the hard conversations that make up the plans needed to bring it to fruition. Show up for others in the way that you need them to show up for you.

