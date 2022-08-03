The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, August 4, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 4, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio, and the Sun have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Certain secrets were not meant to be shared. As the Moon transits your house of shared resources, it's best to keep small details with yourself until the timing feels right.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's relationships that count the most, Taurus. Today, keep your focus and attention on people. Build up the people who are in your life. Demonstrate your sincerest intentions for friendship and loyalty.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Dig into the heart of your work, Gemini. Today is perfect for participating in research activities. Try to avoid remaining superficial efforts or simply skimming the surface. Study, analyze and ask lots of questions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What is life without passion, right Cancer? Today, you are able to tap into the heart of everything that you are and love. It's a day filled with hope for the future. Be optimistic about the current status of your life. It's time to make changes that matter most to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Learn about your family history and your genealogy. The core of your family's history may be something you don't know enough about. You may have roots in royalty or family inventors who contributed to the world in a big way. It's always so enlightening to learn about your own past, and today you could start this journey with lots of anticipation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It can be good to read between the lines. Don't assume what is said is all that is meant or implied. Today, analyze everything and seek the deeper meaning behind the message that is communicated to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is often more than one way to invest your money. You can be limited by your own knowledge on the subject, so seek out advice from financial experts who know the industry better than you. A little assistance can go a long way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are exactly where you are meant to be, and when the Moon is in your sign, you are gifted with an opportunity to work on yourself. You will become more self-aware about things that need to change and what to focus on the most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You won't need someone to point out the past to you. You are well-aware of what you need to address. The areas of life that you know you need to work on will be at the forefront of your mind. It will be hard for you not to start taking action diligently, and you won't need anyone to tell you that you need to do so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's good to know who your true friends are, Capricorn. You can tell by the way that they act when you need a helping hand. You may have made a few mistakes in the past, but you are learning to validate your worth and pick wisely.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this day is dedicated to improving your working relationships. You will want to strive for your highest standards. You will be able to separate yourself from mediocrity and see new ways to make big improvements.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a soulful day for you, Pisces. It's a wonderful day to reconnect with a spiritual practice. Pray for what you want and rethink some of the things you have been attached to that hold back your spiritual growth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.