The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 1, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 1, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, August 01, 2022.

Aries

Relationships can change, Aries. When you are in a partnership with someone else, you both are meant to grow closer together.

When you hold each other back, you both can feel it. Let the distance help heal your hearts and hopefully bring you back together again in the future.

Taurus

Your romantic life is full of change and confusion right now.

It's a good idea to pull back the blinders and look at each part of your dating life to see where you need to focus your attention. Working on yourself is advised.

Gemini

Let go of pride, Gemini. It's one thing to feel confident about the future and your ability to be there for another in loving ways.

However, when you are a little overly confident it can come across as arrogant. Try to be softer with your approach today.

Cancer

Jealousy can be a problem today, even when you and your partner generally feel secure with one another.

The green-eye of envy can be a sign that you need more one-on-one time together as a couple. Heed the warning and start to make changes now.

Leo

You did not fail when something didn't work out. You learned something new.

You may have liked someone, but they were not meant for you and you were not right for them either. Your soulmate will come to you now that the door has been opened.

Virgo

True love brings a spirit of peace with it. If there's always strife, fighting and arguing, something needs to change.

Don't feel guilty for wanting better even if you have worked so hard on this relationship. Your perseverance won't make the relationship stronger but choosing healthy boundaries may.

Libra

Love has a strange way of rejuvenating itself. You don't have to do anything to grow love. It deepens on its own when your energies match.

An argument or a problem is little compared to your need for each other. Instead of asking what you need to do to make things right, be yourself and allow your person to see you for who you are.

Scorpio

Without trust, what is love? Pay attention to how you are toward each other.

If you're feeling on edge as if you have to walk on eggshells, it's time to listen to your inner voice. Your heart is telling you something. Pay close attention.

Sagittarius

When you love someone, you care about their well-being and want to know if they are OK.

When you are with someone who claims to love you, pay attention to the level of care and concern they have for you. It's best to expect love and action.

Capricorn

Are you questioning your judgment? You may feel like you did something wrong when you decided to do something your own way.

However, your choosing to follow your dreams and listen to your heart will work for your partner, especially if they are truly the person for you. Give yourself the time to breathe so you can see this situation clearly.

Aquarius

It takes a lot of discipline not to call someone that you know isn't good for you. There are going to be times throughout the day when you'd like to pick up the phone, but your better judgment says not to. Let the wave of temptation pass; you'll be stronger one you're on the other side.

Pisces

Love, when you're with the right person is growth. You want to be with someone who sees into your soul. Look for things like empathy, compassion, and happiness. You will know if they are right for you by how they are with themselves.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.