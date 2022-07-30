The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, August 1 - Aug 7, 2022

Nobody likes knowing that their entire week will be rough, so let's just put it this way, there will be a few upsets for a few people during the week of August 1 - August 7, 2022.

While that does seem par for the course, as life does come with its ups and downs, certain signs of the Zodiac will feel as though they are being tested.

Our main concern lies in the transits that tend to throw us off balance; We will be dealing with some rash decision-making this week and some serious mistake-making.

There will be moments of flash hope, especially when it comes to love and romance. While we may get flashes of great realization and clarity, many of our insights will reveal dark secrets or unwanted memories of the past.

This week starts with a kick in the pants, thanks to Mercury opposing Saturn. As we glide through the week, we may find ourselves stumbling around, clueless which is a direct result of transits Moon opposition Neptune, Moon square Pluto and the up-and-coming to half Moon in Scorpio.

For many of us, the time has come to dive too deeply into our insecurities. Just as we thought we'd kicked this habit or have gotten over that 'personality flaw,' in comes more to deal with.

We're so complex human beings, and it takes a long time to figure out who we really are. We will spend way too much time wondering if we are 'worthy' or not this week. Welcome to being a human: self-doubt is just the way we roll.

Rough horoscopes are here for these three zodiac signs, starting August 1 - 7, 2022.

1. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week brings you a new variation on the theme of self-doubt. Just as soon as you thought you licked a certain personal problem comes something new for you to grapple with. You've already convinced yourself that you don't need to be as hard on yourself as you have been in the past, and yet, that lesson doesn't seem to be kicking in this week.

Something is threatening you this week, and it has to do with something you'd rather not let out a secret, or perhaps it's just something you don't want someone to know about you. It doesn't necessarily imply that they will know it or that it's even a bad thing.

Still, keeping it on the down low is YOUR preference and being that it's your body, mind and soul that's on the line, you'd rather keep it to yourself. This, in particular, will stick with you throughout the week. If you're not careful, people will catch on to your weird self-protective behavior. They will become curious as to what it is that you are hiding.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The operative word of the week for you, Scorpio, is an obsession. You know this word all too well, as you are an obsessive person, and this has both benefited your life and taken away from your enjoyment. This week brings you an obsession that can only be described as negative.

You have been on the receiving end of a presumptuous statement; someone in your life believes a certain thing about you.

Rather than just talk it out with them, you become hellbent on teaching them a hard lesson. You can think of nothing else during the week other than what is on their mind, what they are doing, and who they think they are.

Your anger will consume you and make you irritable and anti-social. Friends will tell you to contact them after you've finished dwelling in your anger palace. The many Pluto transits seem to take over your hospitable side this week, Scorpio. You are apparently caught in its snare.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week has you feeling great about your recent decision. There's a perfect chance that whatever you decided to do was something that took you away from the person you are in a relationship with.

You could be on a business trip or in a place where your partner had no interest in going, but you wanted it to be this way, and you are so happy that you got to spend time away from them. That is until they track you down and call you night and day. Every day.

You never really thought of your partner as the jealous type, yet they are, acting all possessive and needy.

You resent them for playing games like this. You aren't up for comforting their paranoia, especially as you know they're just doing it to get your attention and take you away from your 'free time.' This week will have you feeling resentful of your partner.

