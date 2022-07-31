The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 1, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon, and the Sun have in store for you.

There is quite a bit going on today in astrology, and it's an extension of the great 15-year conjunction between Uranus and the North Node in Taurus, which perfects on July 31, 2022.

On August 1, 2022, Mars will add his two cents to the Uranus North Node conjunction, and it can be unpredictable, difficult, and in some ways, startling.

This is the time to pay attention. See what themes begin to manifest in your life. Small, sudden unexpected events can signal a greater one that will come down the road.

A phone call, bill, or thought can be like a tap on your shoulder to let you know you need to ramp up and remain hyper-diligent.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, prepare yourself. Something amazing could happen for you when you least expect it. You may have a change in finances that seem hurtful at first, but a miracle will come to you afterward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, watch your temper. A team/building project could have many moving parts and cause colleagues to be edgier than usual. Stay patient, and don't let the tension get under your skin. Be a peacemaker.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a recent problem remains unresolved and may be a source of anxiety. This is not a good time to force any issues, wait until the week is over to bring up complex conversations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are full of emotions today and will want someone to talk to. If you can, lean on the assistance of a professional who can keep your confidence. Confiding in a friend could be hurtful and used against you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, wipe the slate clean. Someone's disregard for your feelings may be hurtful, but you can continue to act professionally despite the problems you face. You will want to know that no matter what happens, you always rise above the pettiness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, stay off social media. If you would like a quiet day, with the planetary alignment taking place, your buttons could easily be pushed. It's better to avoid getting involved in arguments online about politics or religion and other topics you prefer to avoid.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, some secret may be discovered accidentally. For example, a phone could be left open or a note found, and it causes all sorts of problems. You will want to keep a level head and think through your next steps before taking action.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when you're close to someone, you can bump heads and have your strong personalities collide. Today's meeting of the minds can leave you feeling rattled, but remember that your partner is on your side and this is just a moment soon to be behind both of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, put your energy to good use. When you feel anxious about the future, don't curl up on the couch feeling sad. Instead, you should take action. Start to think about your next steps and what you want to build.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, someone may not call after you had a good week together. Don't assume the worst. Let time speak for itself. This individual may be needing space and will come back around later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, out-of-town guests may throw off your usual routine. Even if you expect everything to run smoothly, there will be a few personality conflicts to overcome, but everything else will work out nicely once you do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's conversations can turn ugly even though you did not say anything offensive. If you notice a topic is creating more problems than its worth, change the subject and find something more light-hearted to focus on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.