The 4 Zodiac Signs Who See Hard Changes In Their Lives During The Big 15-Year Uranus, North Node And Mars Conjunction On August 1, 2022

The Uranus North Node conjunction in Taurus occurs on July 31st bringing in major changes; however, for some, they could be more challenging when Mars becomes involved in August 1, 2022.

Challenges that come at this time will result in immense personal growth.

Uranus is the planet that represents change, although the kind that occurs because of its energy is often the unexpected kind.

Mars is the planet that represents anger, war, conflict and destruction.

This can feel as if things are happening beyond your control, resulting in the feeling that it does not matter what you do because nothing can stop what is meant to happen.

As challenging as this is to encounter, remembering that the universe will only ever take away what is not meant for us and never what is.

Sometimes, you must go through a total renovation period to come back stronger and more beautiful.

This is that phase for many zodiac signs right now, and there will be challenging moments, but it will also be incredibly worth it in the end.

While Uranus may bring endurance tests, the North Node is bringing you a reward — a better life.

In astrology, the North Node represents the fate that you are moving towards in this lifetime.

It has to do with the changes you yourself will go through and what you will create and encounter in this life.

Your fate is always a beautiful masterpiece of the unexpected.

To move into your fate, though, you need to be able to express and learn the lessons that are associated with karma and make sure that what you are pursuing is something that is truly yours and not just because you feel you must.

During this time, there will be a breaking down of anything that is not authentically a part of you or that is meant for you in the future.

But what Uranus takes away, the North Node gives back.

Trust during the times that lie ahead that there is a better life being built even if it is hard to see it through the cloud of destruction or confusion.

In conjunction, both planetary bodies are incredibly close, merging their energies as one.

This means that there is hope here even in the darkest moments you may experience and that continually trusting in you will be rewarded as you move through it.

Uranus and the North Node only meet once every fifteen years; however, in Taurus, the last time they connected was 180 C.E. The next will be in 2357, which means that this truly is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Use this to release and let go of what is holding you back from living the life that you feel pulsing within your soul; the life that you know is meant for you.

The universe has your back; all you must do is let go.

The 4 Zodiac Signs See Hard Changes In Their Lives During The Big 15-Year Uranus, North Node And Mars Conjunction On August 1, 2022:

1. Aries

(Rising, Moon, and Sun signs)

Jupiter has been moving through your zodiac sign and has begun its retrograde cycle back into Pisces, your enemy sector. Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance. It helps make everything bigger.

While Jupiter usually works to make the good seem better, it can also work in reverse. What used to be OK is now unbearable. Uranus conjunct the North Node in Taurus brings up issues around what you value and the decisions you make because of it.

Areas affected are finances, careers, relationships and especially marriages.

This is having you overhaul what you truly value and what priority system you put in place because of it. It may also be that you decide to put yourself first. Your peace of mind becomes what you value most, and a relationship or marriage may need to end.

With Uranus and the North Node, a pinnacle moment may provide greater clarity for you to move forward. There may be a loss of finances or personal relationships as you rearrange your life according to your new value system, especially if you must go through a divorce or a change in jobs.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

The good news is that, especially with Jupiter returning to your sign, you will get it all back. You just need to endure the discomfort during this phase of transformation to see the rewards of what it will bring.

2. Pisces

(Rising, Moon, and Sun signs)

As a water sign, your feelings are always something that you are conscious of. However, it does not mean that you are always forthcoming with what it is your feeling. Often, you do not share these with others, especially when you are still learning some important lessons.

You keep your feelings bottled up like it is the water that you need to swim within when many of the difficulties or challenges that you face are because you do not share your feelings.

Feelings can often feel big, like you do not know what they all mean or what to do because of them, but that is part of what you will learn during this transit; you do not always need to.

Instead of finding the perfect way to express something or describe how you are feeling, just speak the truth. Uranus and the North Node in Taurus bring up themes of communication and conversations.

Not only does this mean you will have some important uncomfortable talks but you will also have to move through big realizations of truth, both yours and another's.

During this time, it may feel like you do not even want to talk anymore because it is taking everything you have. But you must continue.

Realizing that you do not need to keep everything to yourself or protect the feelings of others is something hugely important for you to be able to move into the fate of your own north node. Express yourself, Pisces because realizing that you have always had the freedom to do so will change everything moving forward.

3. Capricorn

(Rising, Moon, and Sun signs)

You often become extremely focused on how things look from the outside. You keep your head down and work to accomplish whatever you have set out to do.

But you want people to like you. You want to be accepted by those around you. So, you often will change parts of yourself, even with your earth sign, to fit better. But in this case, you are not really expressing or owning your truth.

Uranus and the North Node will unite in Taurus, bringing you to the place of focusing on how you express yourself through your words, actions, and choices.

This may provide some uncomfortable truths that you may have the circle of friends and relationships you have always wanted to acquire but do not feel like they honor who you truly are.

A big part of this is that you first must get to know your true self and then accept that part of you. There is no contradiction when it comes to being yourself; every part of you, every like, every oddity is all valuable and makes you who you are.

This transit will bring you face to face with the parts of yourself you have been denying or hiding from so that you can more greatly incorporate them into your life.

You may not have to completely get rid of the previous relationship or friend group, but you need to make sure you are not doing anything that is not authentically you just to keep people close to you.

4. Cancer

(Rising, Moon, and Sun signs)

You are a sensitive water sign, one that is familiar with running to the safety net of their shell if they get hurt or scared. But you also deserve and need people to show up for you.

To support you.

Not just those people who say they are but then run at the first sign of inconvenience or discomfort, but those who can hold your hand while you navigate the roughest waters of life.

Uranus and the North Node in Taurus bring attention to who you have surrounded yourself with, your social circle, including friends and, in some cases, even your romantic relationship, especially if it brings a certain status.

As hard as it can be to look at this and face losing any part of it, you must be able, to be honest with yourself about who you are and what you really need.

You may not need the group around you that you previously had or even the status that had gone along with a special relationship. Right now, the most important thing you can do is be honest about what kind of support and relationships you truly need.

Find your tribe. Previously you did not know yourself well enough to do so, but now you do. Release or restructure support systems or circles in your life so that it is only full of people who give as much as you do.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.