The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 28, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, July 28, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The New Moon arrives in Leo and it connects with the Sun. Leo is associated with the Sun tarot card, which is about optimism and the ability to see things in a positive light.

Thursday's numerology brings with it the energy of a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker. We are at this wonderful place where fresh starts and new journeys can begin.

In fact, the universe sends its blessings.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Aries, temptation may get the best of you. Instead of jumping to conclusions, and hoping for the best, remain cautious. You will avoid problems when you take a careful approach.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

It's back to the drawing board. You will want to think again about any old habits you have become dependent on. Sometimes what doesn't work in the past just needs to be tweaked.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Stop worrying. Your need to control a problem will only make you feel worse. Right now, try to keep a level head and stick to what you know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

The energy block has lifted; what seemed to take up so much of your time is no longer in the way of your growth and progress. You are given a new shot at love and get the chance to start a new relationship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Quit procrastinating and make a decision. You won't know if what you're about to do will work until you are actually in the trenches.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Your luck can seem to have run out, but what you didn't get is actually a blessing in disguise. You will be thankful later for what appears to be bad fortune now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Nurture your dreams. Don't forget that wishes come true, not because of miracles, but hard work meeting opportunity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

When your prayers remain unanswered, and you feel as though God has stopped talking, it's because you already know the answer. It's in your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Exhaustion and doing too much can easily silence your inner voice. So when you feel as though you have no fresh ideas or lack creativity, take a break and come back to your project later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Good news is coming your way. You will want to expect the best and keep your hopes up. Even after a long, hard journey, the light is shining at the end of the tunnel.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Take a backseat; you don't always have to be the first person to take action. Let someone else who is talented and gifted in this area carry some of the burden.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You are spending more money than is necessary on a hobby or some sort of project that will not give you what you expect. Be sure to calculate your expected return of an investment and be realistic.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.