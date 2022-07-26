Nothing like summer love, especially one that continues on the way past summer or perhaps started way before this summer began.

This is the season for love, and it certainly is easy to find oneself in the mood. With the warm weather and the sunshine in Leo season, it's hard not to get into the whole 'love saves the day' thing. And we have many supportive transits this week to help us with our love lives.

Between July 24 and July 30, we will be hosting Venus square Jupiter, making us know that what we have is perfect 'as is.' We are in love and have the right person to spend our time with.

Jupiter vibes are super positive, and when square with Venus, they are directed solely at love and beauty. We will not only feel deep love for the person we are with, but we will find them exceptionally beautiful, and yes, that does mean physically.

We have yet another Venus transit, and that is Moon conjunct Venus, which puts our love into proper perspective; while it's nice to be in love, we need to ask ourselves if this person is aligned with our own heart's desire because we are also fortunate enough to have still another transit in Venus, we have Venus sextile Jupiter, which puts us through the tests and lets us come out as winners.

'We don't just grab the good luck this week. We earn it through trial and error. We use our minds to figure out what our hearts tell us, and this week will have us learning that love truly is the answer to our question.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, July 26 - 31, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You love a good Jupiter transit, and whether you're conscious of it or not, these transits are exactly what help you through the harder times in your love relationship. You know how you can be; a loner, a bit smug, sometimes arrogant...but you've also found someone similar. When you see your own self reflected in their eyes, it feels familiar.

This is what you've needed all along; someone just like you. And so, when they get snarky, you laugh because you know what it's like to be a snarkmeister yourself. When they go inward or wish to be alone, it's alright with you, as you have no claim on their second-by-second mood.

You let them be, as you like to have the same respect given to you when you're in that way. This week makes you and your partner smile, secretly knowing that there's nobody in the world who is better suited than the two of you together.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While no couples are perfect, what does work for you is having something in common with the person you're romantically involved with, and it just so happens that this week, your common ground will provide you with much amusement.

You are both similar in your tastes, and not everyone has the same specific tastes as you both do.

This brings you together in ways that are not available in other relationships. And while those tastes may not be smiled upon by the rest of the world, you can safely say that the rest has no business in your affairs.

You feel lucky that you found the right person to share your dark side with, as they are just as wacky as you are regarding your interests and collections. This also makes this week one where the gifts you give each other are rare and perfectly suited. This is a match made in heaven. Enjoy it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What brings you and your partner closer together this week is the need to comfort the other when they feel down. One of you will not be experiencing their finest hour during the week when the real deal of love shows up to save the day.

There's one thing when one of you gets into a bad mood, and the other doesn't want to indulge in it; it's a whole other ballgame when one of you is seriously hurting. You are both so close that you can't let them hurt, nor can they let you suffer in any way.

While 'feeling bad' isn't exactly good news, it's the stuff that will make the two of you come to each other's rescue. Moments like this will make the two of you realize just how meant you are for each other. It's hard to maintain a long-lasting love affair, but one thing stands true: if one of you is in trouble, the other is by their side.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.