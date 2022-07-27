The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During The New Moon In Leo On Thursday, July 28, 2022

Before the Moon begins the process of going through each and every one of the signs, as it waxes and wanes, it starts its journey as the New Moon, and today, July 28, 2022, we have the New Moon in Leo.

The Moon has always been close to our hearts. In the same way, it's close to our planet in proximity; it has the greatest influence over us, as we can see in the rising of the tides. The Moon has sway over us, and this is not metaphysics; this is science and astronomy.

During the New Moon in the Leo phase, we are in the state of pure potential; what we see ahead of us is what we strive for, though we are not there yet. And during New Moon in Leo, we may feel the need to show someone that we are really in love with them.

We may have the burning desire to prove our love to someone who may or may not have gotten the message as of yet. Leo influences our ego and our passion; it gives us the drive to come into our own power, much like the Moon itself.

This is a powerful lunation in so much as it embodies us with courage and the fearless ability to take risks. We will go the distance for the one we love; we will fight for them and show them who we are and what we are made of.

We are empowered by Leo's energy, and during the New Moon, we can only take this energy to the heart and use it to show someone that we are willing to risk it all to be with them.

The three zodiac signs who risk everything for love during the New Moon in Leo on July 28, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It may come across as you risking everything for love, but what you're really about to do is risk your identity as a person who can't commit or settle down. During New Moon in Leo, you will feel like this is something you are finally ready to do.

You've always thought of yourself as a lone wolf; yes, you love getting into romantic relationships, but you never really thought of yourself as the marrying sort of person. You've even come to believe that this is who you are.

While the New Moon in Leo is in the sky, you will step out of your own parameters. You will do that one thing you never expected of yourself: give yourself over to the idea of commitment. You love the person you are with and feel it's time to become long-term partners with them. You risk your reputation as 'eternally single,' and that's just fine with you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During the New Moon in Leo, you'll feel that you, like the Moon, are in a state of pure potential; you know what you want, and while you're not there yet, you feel as though today is the starting point of a whole new life for you.

You are in love with someone who seems to need more than you've been able to give them. Is that on you, or is it on them? You may have concluded that they are asking too much of you, but maybe what they've asked for is something that scared you away, and that is why you didn't grant their request.

You will find out during New Moon in Leo that you are the one in your own way and that if you truly love this person as much as you say you do, then it's time for you to take that chance and show it to them. It may be risky, but what victory comes without risk?

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are at a critical juncture in your love life, and you know that you have to make a bold move if things are going to continue on with this person. You've also learned that it's up to you to make this bold move, not them.

The New Moon in Leo puts you in touch with the idea that you've been slacking when it comes to the romance aspect of the relationship and that this is no joke; you need to either step up or back off because you are depressing your partner and you're not taking responsibility for that.

The risk you will take today will be the one that puts you back into the position of lover and romantic partner; you can't be lazy now. You can't fall back into the old comfortable position of the 'do nothing' lover; you either risk your laziness in love or lose the person you are with. Your choice. Risk it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.