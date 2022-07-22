The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 23, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 23, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Aries

There are days when your parents and family are right about a person you love.

You may be hearing some negative feedback lately from people who care about your future.

Don't brush it all under the rug and ignore it. Listen with intention and keep your eyes open to see if they are right.

Taurus

You want intimate connection and one-on-one conversation that is meaningful and special.

Today you need a little more closeness with your mate. Make time for it and ask for more time in the future if this is what will fill your love cup.

Gemini

Love feels convenient for you and safe, secure, and hopeful. Right now your romantic life is wide open for growth.

You may meet someone and fall in love or find a friend who seems to fill in the emotional gaps of your life by just being there.

Cancer

Love is the answer, and there are so many ways for you to express how you feel toward a particular person.

Where you may have felt like you couldn't open. up and say what's on your heart, suddenly the floodgates of romance open and flow.

Leo

The past has its purpose, but not always when it comes to love. You can learn from the past, but remember not to bring into with you into a new relationship.

Give your new partner a chance to show you who they are without being defined by an ex-lover who let you down.

Virgo

A friendship can become something more for you. You may feel hopeful about the bond that's forming between you and a person you like.

It's a wonderful start to a romantic union when you can begin without any expectations on where things need to go.

Libra

Love can be work, and it can be fulfilling at the same time.

You will want your relationship to be helpful to you, but also you may find it so romantic to know your partner is also giving and charitable toward others.

Scorpio

Sometimes a good book or article can shine a light on a problem that you have in a relationship.

Instead of sitting in silence feeling sad about the current situation, do some research on Reddit or Quora to see what others have done in the same situation.

Sagittarius

You tuck certain secrets in your heart, Sagittarius.

You may have a reputation for being bold, open, and brazen and times, but there's also a secret side of you that others don't see, and that involves your ability to keep a deep secret. Your love appreciates this about you the most.

Capricorn

Your love life blooms and it's only the beginning.

Things are starting to manifest in your relationship in a way that you will not necessarily expect, and it's all for your highest good.

Aquarius

Aim for a healthy expression of your wants and needs. You don't have to fear being open and honest.

Speak your mind and see what happens. You need to know if the person you care for can handle you at your most raw.

Pisces

There's a spark of love and happiness coming to you this weekend. You may be invited on a romantic date with a partner who enjoys spoiling you.

Or if you're single and looking online, you may connect with a person who is your perfect match.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.