The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Ceres In Leo Starting July 23, 2022

If there were a transit that could embody the idea of improving one's love life, it would be the transit that we have today, Ceres in Leo.

Think about what it is that could possibly improve a relationship? Undoubtedly, the first answer would be supported, followed by strong communication, underlined by deep love, Ceres to the rescue. When Ceres is in Leo, it's all the more incredible and strong.

During Ceres in Leo, we don't mind going that extra mile for the person we love, and if we don't have someone to love yet want one, this is a perfect day for just being in the right place at the right time. Because for certain signs, this is the day when we are at our best.

We show up for friends, we listen intently to what others say, and we are at our most helpful — which is something that could be witnessed and admired by another. This is a good day for all; some zodiac signs will benefit greatly from it.

In the way that Leo transits tends to dominate, our best traits rise to the surface when mixed with Ceres. In relationships, we come out of our shells to ensure we don't get stuck in there, meaning this is when couples make a real effort to be good to each other.

If we've fallen into bad habits with our partners, this is the day when we choose to break them together.

This is also a perfect day to create something beautiful together, a plan to go on vacation, or an artistic project like home decoration or a healthy lifestyle change. Togetherness is the key today, as positive energy rules the world of romance.

Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces are the three zodiac signs whose love life improves during Ceres in Leo starting July 23, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Now that you feel the power blazing through your veins, you'll be happy to know that that surge has somewhere to go: your love life The balancing effect of Ceres in your sign can let you stand back and see the reality of your relationship. Is it in good shape? Is there room for improvement?

Of course, there is, and on this day, July 23, you will be able to put aside your troubles and concentrate solely on the love you want to last a lifetime.

Your partner knows that when you're good, you're excellent and when you're bad, you're the worst, so let today be one of the days where you bring out your best.

The amount of improvement you can create on this day is phenomenal; trust in yourself and your ability to be a dedicated, devoted lover. You only have eyes for the one you love; let them know this, as it will make their day.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When your signs feel the influence of Ceres in Leo, you, personally, feel the need to be kind to the people in your life that you care about. In relationships, you want to nurture and take care of that person; it means so much to you to know that you can help in any way you can.

You are a kind person, to begin with.

In the past, many people have gotten over you or taken advantage of the kindness, but now, you have someone in your life that you trust, which means you can pour the sweetness all over them. There is nothing to hold you back on this day, and you'd be well advised to just let it all out.

When you do a good deed, it is more than appreciated; it stirs up profound love in the other person. If you are in a romantic situation, you can trust that today will deepen your understanding of the person you are with, which could potentially open up the gate to an even deeper love.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today gives you a rush of feel-good energy, and thanks to Ceres in Leo, you want to share the feeling with someone special. If you are in love, you can expect today to go well, and if you are looking for love, you won't just stumble upon it today; you'll find your match in someone equally as good-natured as you. Today filters the atmosphere; negative energy cannot break the barrier.

Not for you, at least. As a Pisces, you are particularly sensitive to the day's mood.

Today has nothing but optimism and good tidings for you. If you are partnered, you will feel compelled to be next to your love, to show them how much they mean to you.

Take advantage of this blissful transit and let love grow. There is nothing to fear today, and rejection is nowhere on the list of 'things that will happen.' Today is all about reaching out, being together, and sharing love. Nothing more.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.