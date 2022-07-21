The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 22, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, July 22, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

We are going through a few changes in astrology, and this can be revealed in our tarot card reading for today.

The Sun enters Leo. The Moon will leave Aries to enter earthy Taurus.

In numerology, the energy of the day comes with an 8, the Powerhouse. This number is about overcoming obstacles and learning from them. In fact, our pain and suffering springboard us to greater growth!

Read on to find out how this affects your zodiac sign's horoscope today.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

A person is keeping a secret, and you may sense that they are untrue. The universe often reveals it when a person is lying. Ask for the truth to reveal itself then watch as it comes out for you without your help.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things are cloudy and unclear. There could be a reason why all the details are hidden from you. You may be unready to handle them or they are unimportant and meant for a different time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Hold back. When you feel like you have said all that you can say, let there be room to breathe. You can't force things. You need to allow life to step in and do what it needs to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are unsure, and that's completely normal. The unknown is often scary. No one is ever fully prepared for their adventure, but what you discover as you bravely venture into the beyond is that you were more ready than you truly imagined yourself to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You've not answered all the questions yet. Ask a few more. Get curious, Leo. Seek what you want and allow yourself to experience even what frightens you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

It's time to make things happen. You have tons of energy and resources available to you. It's almost too much, so focus on one or two things to really maximize your options and opportunities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You don't have to do anything right now, Libra. Nothing is necessary and when things are ready to change, they will happen organically all on their own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You are strong enough, Scorpio. You have a lot of courage and determination at your disposal. Tap into it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Let your feelings guide you. Your mind may be trying to protect you right now, so when you really feel like you're right, lead with your gut.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Someone who broke your heart and is no longer in your life has proven themselves unfit for a relationship with you. So, as you learn to move forward with hope in your heart, you make new meaningful experiences that fill in the gap today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

There's creative energy in the air. You can make anything happen if you believe in yourself and your dreams. The universe is wide open for you to conceive a new idea and move toward a different goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Sometimes you have to argue with someone and even though it's unpleasant, you can fight fair and give each other the ability to speak. You can learn about your partner's truth more than before when you give them room to feel strong emotions today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.