Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For July 25 - July 31, 2022

This week, as two planets turn retrograde and the New Moon in Leo rises, it’s clear that it’s time for a new beginning; this time, it’s all about following your heart so it can happen.

Juno, the asteroid that rules relationships and committed partnerships, turns retrograde in Pisces at the start of the week, giving healing energy.

When in retrograde, Juno can help you heal and fix those relationship dynamics that have felt challenging or that are posing a problem for you.

If it’s felt like there’s been a disconnect or a lack of communication, Juno retrograde can help you each be able to look at things from a new perspective so that you can better heal the situation.

A few days later, Jupiter in Aries also turns retrograde, and the New Moon in Leo occurs.

Jupiter is the planet of good luck and expansion.

Whatever Jupiter touches in your life, it brings abundance to you. Still, when it’s in retrograde motion, it’s asking you to go within to reflect on your own thoughts and feelings about important themes for you.

This is a time of inner growth, one of continued healing that Juno set off at the beginning of the week and even that likely tied in with Saturn turning retrograde last month.

It’s time to reflect on how your own frame of mind and healing affects the choices of a partner and even actions once in a relationship.

This will truly allow you to create the relationship you desire and help grow any existing connection that you are hoping won’t end.

The end of the week becomes the most significant, however.

Uranus is the planet that rules the sudden and unexpected moments in life.

It works in such a way to bring you places and opportunities that you could never have predicted but somehow always needed.

In the earth sign of Taurus, it meets up with the fated North Node.

The North Node represents the life waiting for you once you learn many of your karmic lessons.

Not that it is perfect or without challenges, but it’s the true definition of your best life.

When Uranus and the North Node meet, it will be significant.

It may provide sudden changes in your life or the beginning of an unfolding that lasts for years.

The one guarantee is that it will be powerful and has the potential to help you jump timelines so that you can live more of the life you dream of and less of the one you don’t.

It’s a week for new beginnings, in love and even more importantly, within yourself.

Key Dates For The Week Ahead:

Monday, July 25th

Asteroid Juno, the ruler of relationships, especially those extremely committed, turns retrograde in Pisces today, providing an excellent opportunity to work through and fix what isn’t working in your romantic life.

Pisces is all about unconditional love and faith, which means as Juno turns retrograde, it’s time to see the best in your partner and work together to create it.

Thursday, July 28th

Today is extremely active as the New Moon peaks in Leo and Jupiter turns retrograde in Aries. New Moons are all about beginnings, and because this one is in Leo, it’s even more impactful for romance.

Leo rules the heart, what you are passionate about and what you love, which means under this Moon, you are more likely to have that new beginning in your life that means the most.

With Jupiter turning retrograde and guiding you towards some inner growth, it’s also a great time to reflect on what you have learned and how your self-growth affects the relationship you choose and create. This could also give the New Moon in Leo some extra energy to fulfill your heart's desire.

Sunday, July 31st

This is a wild card day, simply because the astrology that takes place has never been seen in your life before. But it’s definitely not all bad. Instead, today may prove to be that lightning bolt moment that has the power to change your entire life. Uranus, the planet of sudden and unexpected change, joins up with the North Node in Taurus.

The North Node represents the fate you are moving towards in this lifetime, the lessons you will learn, and what you will be able to step into once your karmic lessons have been learned.

This could be a major turning point not just in romance but in life overall. Pay attention because whether it happens all at once or unravels from today forward, events that take place around this time will impact you for years, if not decades, to come.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For July 25 - July 31, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 28th

Jupiter turns retrograde this week, giving you a chance to internalize a lot of what’s been occurring in your life so that you can actually see what it all means.

You will tend to overcompensate for your impulsiveness, which you know exists and can often neglect to put your own pieces together to see the bigger picture.

This week, you are invited to slow down to see how your growth has affected your romantic relationship and how your growth has changed how you view love overall.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 31st

The Uranus North Node connection in your zodiac sign this week could bring some major fireworks. Don’t be afraid to make split-second decisions regarding love this week.

You have to trust that your inner stability can never be taken away from you, allowing you to live this amazing life fully. Love is the only thing worth risking everything for.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 25th

The Moon is in Gemini today as Juno in Pisces turns retrograde. This is going to give you some time to reflect on your feelings and how they impact the choices that you make.

The Moon in your sign will make you more aware of your emotional self, while Juno turning retrograde means you can’t ignore what’s been going on any longer. Just because you may have to work at love doesn’t mean it’s destined to fail.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, July 27th

The Moon peaks in your zodiac sign just hours before the New Moon is exact in Leo, giving you all the benefits of a new beginning if you want to take it. New beginnings have this illustrious magical feel, but they can also be scary because many unknowns are present within them.

It’s a space with no comfort zone and definitive outcomes. But the more you allow yourself to lean into the unknown this week, trusting your own heart, the more you may see that everything you wanted was only visible once you took the risk to discover it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 28th

It’s going to be a beautiful New Moon in Leo this week, and you will be able to reap all the benefits. After realizing that the old version of you no longer exists, the ways you had previously approached relationships are outgrown also means that you are truly free to step into newness.

There are no rules in this part of your story, only your heart and the truth that it will continually guide you forward.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 25th

Juno turning retrograde in Pisces means that all the focus will be on your romantic life and how you can improve it. Look for the relationship that you have with yourself first and how that has and is affecting all your other relationships.

It’s time to do a big overhaul if you are going to try to do things differently this time. Anything is possible. You just need to be willing to try.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 28th

Jupiter turning retrograde in Aries lights up your romantic zone in a big way. Jupiter is all about abundance and expansion while Aries is the leader, the first to step forward and try.

In retrograde motion, you are being given a chance to see how your inner thoughts and beliefs have still been holding you back from building the relationship that you desire. It doesn’t mean you’re starting at the beginning but only that you will be given a new perspective that will help you in your future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 31st

The momentous Uranus and North Node union in Taurus hit you right in the heart this week as things are forever changed. Taurus energy always represents romance and love. With the planet of unexpected change and the North Node governing your fate, it’s safe to say something big will happen.

You won’t need to make it happen; in all likelihood, you already know where this change will take place. Just stay observant and present for whatever comes because it will be significant for the life and love you are trying to create.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 25th

Juno, the asteroid that rules relationships and commitments, is turning retrograde in Pisces — the zodiac sign that rules your home and family. It may be time to reevaluate the relationship that you have with a live-in partner this week, as Juno may force you to see things that you know don’t come down to just fixing.

The thing with Juno is that as much as its energy can help repair connections that are meant to stay together, it also points out those breaks in which fixing won’t help. Don’t be afraid to see the truth. After all, that is what you are always seeking.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 28th

Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, turns retrograde in Aries, drawing attention to your home and committed relationships. This may be an area that you need to grow within.

Whether it’s letting go of things that have happened in the past or believing that there is more to life than what you’ve already experienced, it’s an incredible time for growth if you’re willing to turn in. The more you spend time with yourself this week, the more you may be able to crumble those walls so you can finally let love in.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 28th

The Leo New Moon is exactly what you have been looking forward to, as it will bring a beautiful new beginning into your love life.

You have been going through a lot recently and even the past year, thanks to Saturn making sure you’re learning all your karmic lessons. Still, now as this phase is more about rebuilding, you’re being asked to put yourself out there, believe in love, and try to make some decisions as if rejection or abandonment has never occurred.

Let yourself be reborn this week and remember the true gift that love brings into your life is joy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 25th

Juno in your zodiac sign this week brings up lessons regarding how to work together to achieve real and lasting love, even if it differs from the beautiful story you have daydreamed about.

Real love will never look like the daydreams you have for yourself, but it can look better, especially when you realize that the person that says they will be there for you actually will. This is an important week to make sure that you’re letting go of fantasy so you can build a beautiful life together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.