Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, July 25 - July 31, 2022

This week brings two new retrogrades and the Leo New Moon initiating a new phase in your life that is full of not only luck but abundance as well.

Juno in Pisces starts off the new energy this week as this asteroid turns retrograde.

Juno rules over relationships, marriages and anything that often requires a contract or commitment.

In Pisces, Juno has been searching for a commitment that isn’t just logical but soulful, pointing to a shift in relationships and your need for them to have greater meaning.

Juno retrograde highlights relationships of all kinds, specifically those where a romantic commitment has been made.

This is a period of transformation and growth.

If there has been a disconnect or stress, then during this time, you will be allowed to get to the bottom of it so you can finally fix it.

This energy of relationship focus will be the lead-in to the New Moon in Leo occurring midweek.

Leo is a fire sign about what you are passionate about and what (and whom) you love.

New Moons herald a new beginning. It’s time to once again plant the seeds for what you want your intentions to be over the next six months so that you can work to achieve them.

Focus on what you feel most drawn to, what feels as if it’s connected to you and a greater purpose so that during this lunation, you can commit to focusing on it and growing it so that it reaches fruition.

Jupiter turns retrograde in Aries the same day as the new moon pulls you within to reflect.

Jupiter is the ruler of abundance and is known as the planet of good luck as well.

When in retrograde motion, its purpose is to help you discover that wealth of luck that is inside of you, something that can also be called your intuition.

During this particular retrograde, your focus becomes the growth and abundance within, which will help you create that in your external life as well.

It’s helping you learn that while there are lucky opportunities every day that may cross your path, you also need to do the self-work so that it’s something you choose.

This is the aspect of free will; you ultimately have the choice over whether the decisions you make are based on lack or abundance.

The week ends with the historic Uranus North Node union in Taurus.

An astrology event that hasn’t been seen in this lifetime will create ripples for years.

Uranus is the planet of unexpected change, while the North Node represents your fate.

The North Node with Uranus in Taurus, it becomes about the changes that create space for more joy and stability while also helping you achieve the fate your soul signed up for before coming into this life.

This is a big week, yet it also seems that so many have been recently calling your attention to the areas of your life that you need to consciously transform.

A new beginning is always possible, and a better life is always on the horizon; you just have to be the one to choose it.

Luckiest Day Of The Week Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign For July 25th - July 31st, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, July 28th

Jupiter turns retrograde in your sign today, bringing your attention to what’s going on within you that is reflected in the choices you make for your life. This is going time, Aries, and it’s a chance to truly not just choose differently but to choose better. Reflect on what you ultimately want for your life, and then be ready to transform your life from the inside out.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 31st

Uranus, the planet of unexpected change, will unite with the North Node in Taurus. As a Taurus yourself, this will affect your sense of self and the belief system that governs your life. You may have a lightning bolt moment this week that changes everything or the slow unraveling of realizing who you truly are and what it is you really want. Let yourself evolve.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 25th

The Moon moves into your sign just as Juno turns retrograde. You are always reflecting on the relationships in your life and the contracts that you sign or agree to as part of that. Sometimes, you have a more black and white attitude towards them, and either is in or out.

Asteroid Juno, the ruler of commitments and relationships, will ask you to work and make an effort to grow whatever is asking for your focus. Any commitment isn’t just black and white because what you’re bringing to the table often matters most.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, July 26th

The Moon is in Cancer all day just before it begins to shift into Leo in preparation for the New Moon. This is a chance for you to receive those new moon blessings too. Think about what type of new beginning you’re seeking in your emotional life, and then use your inner passion to begin the work to make it happen. During this week’s energy, you will start to see a deeper connection between how you feel and your choices.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, July 28th

The New Moon in your sign this week gives you a beautiful chance for a new beginning. Take time around this moon to get clarity on what you want and what you feel most passionate about. This has to be your main focus moving forward. You’ve learned too much to go back and also need to ensure that you’re putting energy into something giving you that exchange right back. Look for where your heart is pulling you, and then commit to it fully.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 30th

The Full Moon in Leo occurred just days ago; however, with it shifting into your sign today, you’re going to get some of that beneficial energy that will be able to help you decide which path is the one that you are meant to take. Use the moon shifting into your sign to help you focus on what your passion is and what you feel most drawn to so that you can let that fuel you instead of any doubt you may have about the future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 31st

Uranus and the North Node meeting in Taurus will bring themes of change involving how you connect to others and the intimacy you experience with them. This isn’t just romantic, though you may see relationships evolve because of it. It’s a new awareness regarding family, friends and even professional relationships, as you can see how much your energy affects the connection and even the luck you receive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 25th

Asteroid Juno turns retrograde in Pisces this week, highlighting how you express yourself and your truth. Juno is the ruler of commitments and relationships, while Pisces is emotional, dreamy and ethereal. It’s time to reconnect to who you truly are and let any walls or shells crumble so that you’re not hiding the parts of you that actually make you who you are. Let yourself be yourself and watch how much luck you invite into your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, July 28th

Spirituality is always an important concept for you. It’s something you return to time and time again to try to understand so that you can feel its themes are truly represented in how you live your life.

This week the New Moon in Leo focuses on this area, inviting you to reflect on what aspects of this you feel most passionate about and how you can build your life more clearly around them. With this spiritual focus now, you could meet a divine romantic partner, which could affect your overall abundance and life path.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, July 28th

Jupiter retrograde begins this week in Aries, helping you to charge ahead and overcome any setbacks you’ve seen in your home, family or committed relationship.

Jupiter is the planet of abundance and luck, but while in retrograde motion, it’s helping you see that those blocks you often feel you have to navigate are within you, not outside of you, which means that unless you spend the time to truly reflect on them, no matter where you go, they will still be present.

This is the start of a new chapter in which you can see how much you’ve already grown.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 31st

Uranus and the North Node connect this week, bringing changes to the most intimate parts of your life. Luck is on your side, though, because you’ve already paid your dues thanks to the lessons Saturn has been imparting.

Now it’s time for you to embrace what will never be the same and all the gifts the universe has in store. This may affect your living situation, relationship or even how you interact and deal with family. Use all of it to your full advantage.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 25th

Juno, the asteroid of love, marriage and legal contracts, turns retrograde in your sign this week, giving you a romantic and professional boost. It’s time to make things better and improve them permanently. This is an auspicious time as you can make magic happen; it will feel like the universe is on your side. Just take what comes so you can transform it into what you genuinely need.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.