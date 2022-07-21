The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, July 22, 2022

Today marks the first day of Leo Season when the Sun shifts into its ruling sign allowing you to feel the radiance of your authenticity within and letting it shine brightly into the world.

Leo is a fire sign that rules the Sun, which means that this is a season of strength for you, regardless of your zodiac chart.

Under Leo’s rule, you will feel greater confidence in trust in your feelings and decisions.

Leo is represented by the lion, a reminder that you should always feel like the king of your jungle.

It’s a lesson to no longer take a supporting role in your own life but to own your innate power and take the lead role in your life and the creation of your dreams.

Leo takes risks.

It’s bold and unwavering in what it feels drawn to experience or create, but it’s also deeply connected to its heart.

Leo Season isn’t just about inner power and courage and following your heart.

The Sun is considered to be the heart of the zodiac which means that during this season, you will feel this chakra opening more deeply so that you can follow it more easily.

To follow your heart isn’t a whimsical pursuit but requires courage and conviction.

It asks you to step away from what is comfortable and take the opportunities that life presents to you while also ensuring that you are not losing yourself along the way.

The Moon in Taurus today will assist with that as it’s a grounded and pragmatic earth sign that will still have you seeking pleasure and joy but will also allow you to completely follow your heart so that you can rest easy in knowing that you are being true to yourself.

This is the real test of being who you truly are because when you step into your life boldly, you also choose to create a life that aligns with that.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes this Friday, July 22, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is the beginning of greatness if you let yourself step into who you truly are. Once you recognize and know that everything that occurred previously had to happen, you can also welcome acceptance.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

Today is the beginning of a great comeback and a chapter full of possibilities. You have matured to a deep level, making it impossible to pretend that you haven’t. Yet, you must also ensure that your life aligns with this new growth.

Growth is the result of lessons you learned, which means that the clearest way to incorporate this is in a change of action. Decide today what you want the month ahead to bring to you and how you want to show up for yourself differently.

Choose to be bold in how you present yourself to the world, no longer dimming your light or holding back what truly makes you great. You are truly capable of anything you set your mind to; you need to believe in this part of yourself to make great things happen.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign today, bringing quiet to your heart. As much as Uranus in Taurus is currently charging the winds of change, this is an important pause. As the month progresses, the energies will intensify, leading you to incorporate and face many of the changes brewing within and around you. But for today, it’s enough to rest. It’s enough to find peace within your heart and trust the intuitiveness that tugs on your soul.

Journaling down your ideas, dreams and visions today would be a great way to ground yourself for the coming weeks. As the Sun slips into Leo and the Moon rises in your sign, it’s a chance to contemplate how you harness the energies of fire and earth.

When you can find balance in both, you are grounded yet also find the determination to accomplish all of your dreams. In this case, you can create more because your dreams are given roots. There’s nothing wrong with your head in the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is in your zodiac sign today as it unites with the Taurus Moon allowing you to blend these energies into yourself and your life. Neptune in Pisces represents ultimate unconditional love and the dreams that only you can create.

The Taurus Moon is sensual, sensitive, and intuitive yet grounded in what is real. Together these two elements, earth and water, can help you not lose yourself in a romantic relationship or the daydreams you can find yourself within.

When you can see is when you can see the truth. In this sense, you are then in the position to advocate for your feelings and dreams but also base them on reality. This aspect of making sure that you are seeing what is real is something that, as a Pisces, you can be challenged with at times, yet in doing so, you open the door to deeper visions and inspirations.

Reality isn’t always what you may wish it to be, but it is always the starting point for creating what it is you truly want. During today’s energy, don’t be afraid to have to put in the work and effort to step into that phase of creation. As much as you have fantastic dreams and ideas, they will only become a reality if you work for them, which is what today is all about.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.