Not everybody on earth is cut out for commitment. Many of us refuse to settle down. And, we have our reasons; some of us equate settling down with conforming, or even 'death' itself.

Maybe we think settling down is 'too grown up,' and if you dare to go there, we'll end up just like our grandparents, which may be ideal to some, but repellent to others.

This refusal is made stronger during Moon conjunct Uranus, which falls today, July 22, 2022.

One thing is for sure when we have a Moon conjunct to Uranus, we feel like rebelling against everything that is expected of us.

We do not want to be like anyone else, and while we can all enjoy a love life, we aren't about to seal the deal with anything near a commitment.

Love is for enjoying and experiencing during Moon conjunct Uranus, but it is not for settling down. Double nope on that one.

That doesn't mean we won't be pressured into settling down or even annoyed by someone we care for who wants more than what we're willing to give.

They can rant and rage all they want — for those of us who are not about to give in to an ideal that holds no interest; we remain unmovable.

During Moon conjunct Uranus, we tire of explaining ourselves, and nothing will make us do what we absolutely won't do. Settling down is not for everyone.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During The Moon Conjunct Uranus On Friday, July 22, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have been under the impression that if you stick to your principles, you might offend someone else, and that's not the Libra way. You tend to politely back off, which usually ends up with you committing to something you don't want to do — so that you won't offend.

That kind of behavior might not be possible for you during Moon conjunct Uranus, as this transit rules rebellion and guards personal protection; you need to protect yourself from being swayed, Libra. Why give in when you don't believe in what you're giving yourself over to?

Take the strength of this transit and use it to say no to the person trying to manipulate you into settling down with them. You may love this person very much, but you have your way of doing things, and settling down doesn't work with your agenda. Don't cave on this one. Do what your heart tells you to do.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You used to believe that settling down was the way things are done, and you'd be right but has that ever actually worked for anyone? You equate settling down with people who are too scared not to extract a contract in blood from their loved one, as if marriage or exclusivity ever really mattered. If a person is going to cheat, they will do it no matter what kind of 'understanding' they've created. You would rather be honest with your partner and yourself.

During Moon conjunct Uranus, this aspect of your personality is extra strong, and it might put you in hot water with the person you are with.

While you have no intention of seeking out other lovers, you are seriously turned off by the idea of having to prove this day in and day out. You feel your love and life are good enough; you don't need to sign off on a set of rules to please someone else's neurosis.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you had your way, you'd pick and choose among those you find attractive, and should you want, you'd take them all home with you. You are free-spirited by nature, and you don't want to be saddled down with having to abide by the rules of a committed relationship.

Settling down is a massive turn-off, as it feels like the end of life as you know it. What's wrong with being open or having open relationships? Nothing, and during Moon conjunct Uranus, you feel even stronger about this than ever before.

When you explain this to people, they balk and think you're a weirdo — this just means you're speaking to the wrong people. Your freedom isn't the kind that people understand, but that's OK because you're not about to change in this regard. Settle down? Hard pass.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.