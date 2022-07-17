Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 18, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, July 18, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

We rush ahead only to find ourselves vulnerable and hurt when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries.

The Sun in Cancer with the Moon in Aries creates what we call a square in astrology, which means our day is rough and we are prone to mistakes and errors.

The first reaction is to retreat into ourselves, which makes sense. The Moon in Aries brings up the fighter tarot card — The Emperor. So, our guards are up and we don't always listen to advice.

Today's numerology brings up Life Path Number 7, the Spiritual one. Seven is the number of completion, and it's also a sign of perfection.

Perhaps something could happen that brings closure where needed, and guidance when the thing that needs to change is your own perspective.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

These feelings will pass. Right now, the emotions are a bit overwhelming but this is part of your growth process.

You get to the end of yourself and discover more about who you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Turn your attention inward, Taurus.

You've given to everyone else, and now it's time to give something back to yourself. You deserve a little rest and relaxation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Pull back a bit on your need to people-please, Gemini. Start with self-happiness, get comfortable in your own skin.

Once you feel good about who you are, you'll notice others feel the same way about you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Decisions can be overwhelming, but what if you allowed life to resolve problems on its own terms.

You'll discover that there's a natural rhythm to the world that works organically. Much of the pressure you place on yourself doesn't need to be there, so leave it at the door.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Roll up your sleeves, Leo. This time around you have a lot of work ahead of you.

So, don't be afraid to sweat it out a bit. The effort you put into this project will serve you well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Obstacles drop and you're able to get to the next level of your life.

You have been blocked from progress, but today, things just flow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Today may feel more difficult than usual for no reason at all.

You don't want to lose hope due to the problems you face. Instead, take things in stride. This too shall pass.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions can be all over the place today.

Confusion can happen for no reason at all, and you may find it hard to focus. Find your center of peace and think about your happy place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

The person who has been causing problems for you is finally removed from your life.

They found something else to distract their attention from you. Now, you are free and clear! Yeah!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

All that pent-up anxiety and tension you've felt is no longer present. It's a peaceful day for you, Capricorn.

There are so many other things to do with your time now that you're no longer busy worrying about the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Today, following the rules become a burning passion. In fact, you may be nitpickier and trying to keep everyone in alignment with what you deem is right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to retreat and spend some quiet time alone. Use this time for meditation and prayer. Let yourself be still and give your heart a moment to breathe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.